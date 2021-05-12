Sheffield Wednesday news: Fresh twist emerges in Jordan Rhodes' ongoing transfer saga

After suffering heartbreak last weekend in the Championship, Sheffield Wednesday will now have to prepare for life in the third-tier following their relegation.

Unable to secure the three points that they needed to retain their second-tier status for another year during their clash with Derby County, it will be intriguing to see how the Owls approach the upcoming transfer window.

Whilst Darren Moore will be keen to keep some of the club's current players at Hillsborough, he may also wave goodbye to a number of individuals who ultimately failed to deliver the goods in the Championship last season.

One of the players who could be set to make a departure from Wednesday in the not too distant future is Jordan Rhodes as he has yet to agree to fresh terms with the club despite the fact that his current deal expires in June.

A report by Football Insider earlier this week revealed that the forward has been offered three-year-deals by Huddersfield Town and Ipswich Town as both sides look to secure his signature.

However, in a fresh twist regarding his future, it has since been revealed that the Terriers are the front-runners to sign Rhodes.

According to Yorkshire Live, Huddersfield's interest is reportedly more advanced and thus a deal with the forward may be reached in the coming weeks.

Since joining Wednesday from Middlesbrough in 2018. Rhodes has ultimately failed to live up to expectations as he has only managed to score 20 goals in 112 appearances for the club.

The 31-year-old's inconsistency last season resulted in him failing to provide the spark that the Owls needed to avoid relegation.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider just how underwhelming Rhodes' spell at Hillsborough has been, it may be time for the club to cut ties with him.

Whilst the forward did illustrate glimpses of his undoubted talent during the previous campaign by netting seven goals in 38 appearances, he is arguably past his best as he only managed to average a disappointing WhoScored match rating of 6.45 in the Championship.

Rhodes' exit could benefit both parties as the forward may end up re-booting his career at Huddersfield whilst Wednesday could use the money freed up from their wage bill to draft in a younger forward who has a point to prove.

Providing that Moore is able to put his own stamp on the Owls' squad this summer, he may be able to guide the club back to the Championship next year.

