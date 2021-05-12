Tottenham's next manager: Spurs linked with yet another Italian coach

Tottenham have identified Simone Inzaghi as a potential candidate for their vacant manager's position, according to Corriere dello Sport.

What's the latest news on Tottenham's manager search?

It has been over three weeks since Jose Mourinho was fired, but Spurs have still had no luck in finding his replacement so far. They do appear to be taking some positive steps, though.

The club are set to hold talks with some leading candidates in the coming days, including Scott Parker and Roberto Martinez, although Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is now believed to be out of the running.

It is now being reported that Inzaghi could also be in the picture, and he is currently being tracked by the north London club.

The Football Terrace: Forget Mourinho - THIS was the real problem at Tottenham...

Why could Spurs be interested in Inzaghi?

Inzaghi has done a fine job since taking over at Lazio in 2016. During his time in charge, he has won two Italian Super Cups, beating Juventus on both occasions, and the Coppa Italia in 2019.

This season, he led the club back into the Champions League group stages for the first time since 2007/08, as Lazio made it through to the last 16 of the competition before being eliminated by Bayern Munich.

His overall win percentage across 238 games at the helm stands at 54%, showing that he is a high-class manager.

Despite this success, Inzaghi appears to be stalling on signing a new contract with Lazio. A new deal was put on the table last month, but the 45-year-old is yet to put pen to paper, suggesting that he may be having doubts about staying in Rome. This could open the door for Spurs to make their move for him this summer.

Has he been linked with a Premier League move before?

Indeed he has.

Back in 2017, it was reported by Corriere dello Sport via The Sun that West Ham were ready to make a move for Inzaghi due to the side going through a poor run of form under Slaven Bilic.

In the end, the club stuck with Bilic for another seven months, before eventually opting to replace him with David Moyes in November 2017.

1 of 10 How many managers have Tottenham had? 40 38 37 39

Is Inzaghi the right fit for Spurs?

It appears that he meets Daniel Levy's criteria perfectly.

The Tottenham chairman supposedly wants an attack-minded coach, and there is no doubt that Inzaghi likes his side playing on the front foot. Lazio were the third-highest scorers in Serie A last season with 79 goals - outscoring champions Juventus.

This season has been a little quieter, with the team currently on 60 goals, but they have netted three or more goals in three of their last five fixtures, demonstrating that it is always entertaining watching Inzaghi's side.

He has also shown that he can win trophies even on a shoestring budget. Across his five years in the Italian capital, he has only spent £156,424,500, according to Transfermarkt, an average of just over £31m per year.

It seems that he won't get much money under Levy either, but that does not seem to matter to Inzaghi. He has worked out a way to be successful, playing an attractive brand of football while not spending excessively.

He is exactly the type of manager that Levy would love to get hold of this summer.

News Now - Sport News