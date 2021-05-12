Man United transfer news: Brighton preparing to sell player who Harry Maguire likes

According to Duncan Castles, Manchester United target Ben White could be sold by Brighton this summer.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Ben White?

Speaking on The Transfer Window podcast, Castles said that Brighton central defender White might be sold to another Premier League club if a bid north of £30m is received.

Castles said, "They [Brighton] are preparing for the possibility that Ben White might be sold to another Premier League club, because there is sufficient interest in his services that they feel that a large bid, that would be larger than £30m, could come in and they would have to allow White to leave."

Also speaking on the podcast, Ian McGarry suggested that Brighton may allow players to leave to reduce the impact of the global crisis that will have affected the club.

"Transfer revenue for clubs like Brighton, especially if you're looking at the prices you've mentioned Duncan, could largely consolidate finances with regards to what money that has been lost to match-day revenue," said McGarry.

What has Harry Maguire said about White?

Speaking in a previous episode of The Transfer Window podcast, Castles suggested that Maguire has said he'd like to play alongside White.

The United captain has reportedly told the club's hierarchy that he would prefer an English speaking centre-back partner and Brighton's 23-year-old was mentioned as an option.

It's no secret that United have a long-standing interest in White - MEN reported that way back in December - while Castles explained on the latest episode of the podcast that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to freshen up his centre-back options this summer.

The revelation that Brighton are preparing to sell to another Premier League club makes a potential move to Old Trafford and a link-up with Maguire all the more likely - although whether United follow through on their interest ultimately remains to be seen.

How has White performed for Brighton this season?

White has been a mainstay at the heart of the Brighton defence this season and his statistics prove his importance to the Seagulls.

According to WhoScored, no player at the club has made more interceptions per game (1.7) in the league than White.

A key aspect of Brighton's style of football is their possession and passing out from the back. White suits this philosophy and boasts a pass accuracy of 83%, with 38 successful short passes per 90 minutes.

However, a weakness in his game is his aerial ability having lost 1.2 aerial duels in the Premier League this season.

Is White ready to make the step up?

White has been a key part of a Brighton side that have conceded just 36 times in 35 Premier League games and his stats speak for themselves. His confidence in possession could make a move to a top six side logical, as he would naturally fit in with playing out from the back.

However, is it too early for a move to a bigger side? Potentially, yes.

Another year at the Seagulls to consolidate himself as Brighton's best centre half could be beneficial for the defender who has spent just one year playing in the top flight. He's still yet to be capped by England, despite the Three Lions not exactly being awash with world-class centre-backs at the moment.

Lewis Dunk has outperformed White in many aspects this season according to WhoScored and has an overall rating of 6.85, with the United-linked defender at just 6.59 in the Premier League.



One final season on the south coast could eradicate any doubts over White rather than throwing him in at the deep end and seeing if he sinks or swims.

