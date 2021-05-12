Tottenham transfer news: Meeting held with summer priority identified

There is an acceptance that Tottenham Hotspur's defensive problems can only be fixed in the transfer market, according to Football Insider.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

The report claims Spurs are keen to bring in a mobile central defender this summer in an effort to improve their backline amid doubts about Davinson Sanchez's future at the club.

While they aren't thought to have a huge amount of money to play with in the months ahead, they are understood to know that the only real way of improving their backline is to bring players in from other clubs.

Perhaps there could be some element of a sounder defensive structure developed by the next manager but, with the club chasing raw pace, signings will be necessary. Still, despite a recruitment meeting last week, those behind the scenes aren't expecting an easy search and have not yet zeroed in on targets.

Who could Tottenham sign to replace Sanchez?

Fulham's Joachim Andersen was recently touted as a potential target by The Athletic while Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar was also linked in April, though Jose Mourinho has since left the club, so it's unclear as to whether the Slovakian international remains on their radar.

How many goals have Tottenham conceded this season?

Spurs' defensive problems have been well-documented this season.

Indeed, Mourinho even went as far as to suggest it was the player's fault following the 2-2 draw away at Newcastle United in April.

"Same coach, different players', he said (via ESPN) when asked about why his side struggled to hold onto leads, something he used to be famous for.

41 goals conceded puts them eighth in the division on that front with the likes of Aston Villa, Brighton, a struggling Arsenal and a Liverpool side who have been without both Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez for most of the campaign.

What have the pundits said about Tottenham's backline?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT recently, former Spurs midfielder Paul Stewart urged the club to heavily invest in their backline.

"They probably need a whole new back four or back five if I'm honest," he said.

"They're going to have to spend big to shore up that back four because for me that's been the weakest part of Spurs all season. Nobody convinces me at the back," said Stewart. "I don't feel like there's a recognised centre-half.

"Manchester City bought Dias and he's certainly come in and revolutionised their defence. I believe Spurs need to look at that part of the squad and really invest.

"I'm not overly concerned about the midfield at this present time, I'd rather sure up the defence, then look at what we may need in midfield."

