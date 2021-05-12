Aston Villa transfer rumours: Villa involved in battle to sign £20m-rated midfielder

Aston Villa are keeping tabs on Fulham midfielder's Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa's situation, as revealed by The Daily Mail.

What's the latest news on Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa?

Fulham's relegation to the Championship was confirmed on Monday night following the side's 2-0 defeat to Burnley at Craven Cottage. Anguissa is now expected to depart the club, and he appears to have multiple options to choose from with regards to his next destination.

Arsenal, Villa and Everton are all reportedly interested in signing the 25-year-old this summer.

How much would Anguissa cost?

Anguissa signed for Fulham when they were promoted to the Premier League in 2018 for £22.37m. His £67,000-a-week contract at the west London club runs until 2023.

Fulham are believed to want in the region of £20m in order to let him leave in the upcoming transfer window.

What are Anguissa's stats this season?

The Cameroon international has featured in 33 Premier League games this season, and has largely been deployed in a deep-lying midfield role, similar to the one that Douglas Luiz carries out for Villa.

When it comes to statistics, Anguissa holds the upper hand over his Brazilian courterpart in a number of categories.

As per WhoScored, Anguissa has made more tackles (75 to 45) and more interceptions (48 to 39) than Luiz.

He is also superior when it comes to completed dribbles (88 to 22) and assists (3 to 2). This indicates that he is a more complete player in defence and attack. This is reflected in the pair's respective WhoScored average game ratings - Anguissa has received a mark of 7 to Luiz's 6.67.

The perfect partner for John McGinn?

Anguissa's numbers indicate that he would be a significant upgrade on Luiz if he moved to Villa Park next season. But, would he be a suitable partner for John McGinn? It seems that he would be.

While Anguissa has demonstrated this season his ability to break up opposition attacks, McGinn prefers to play a little further forwards, and has managed to score two goals and provide five assists.

However, he is also happy to drop deeper, and has chipped in with 52 tackles and 39 interceptions of his own in the top-flight this term.

It seems likely that McGinn would play higher up the pitch more often than not, but his ability to get back and do the side's dirty work would be perfect for Anguissa, as it would allow him to pick his moments to move into the final third where his dribbling skills would come to the fore.

It's a partnership that could quickly flourish, with both men displaying their versatile skill sets to provide Villa with a mouthwatering midfield in 2021/22.

