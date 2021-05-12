Leeds transfer rumours: European club out of the running to sign Leeds regular

Galatasaray are not interested in signing Leeds full-back Ezgjan Alioski this summer, according to Turkish outlet Asist Analiz.

What's the latest news on Ezgjan Alioski?

Back in March, it was claimed that Alioski had signed a pre-contract agreement with Galatasaray, and was set to move to Turkey at the end of the season.

However, it has now been reported that previous rumours were wide of the mark, and that Galatasaray actually have no intention of signing Alioski.

Why might Leeds fans be pleased that he's not joining Galatasaray?

When Alioski's potential move to Galatasaray was first mooted, the North Macedonia international received a heavy backlash from the club's supporters online.

Back in 2000, two Leeds fan were stabbed to death prior to a UEFA Cup clash with Galatasaray. More than two decades on, the bitterness between the two clubs still lingers, and Alioski considering switching Leeds for Galatasaray was viewed as a betrayal by some of the Elland Road supporters.

Now that he is seemingly not going to Galatasaray, this could help mend Alioski's relationship with Leeds' fanbase.

Is Alioski now going to stay at Leeds?

Not necessarily.

The 29-year-old is believed to still have a number of suitors who are keen to secure his signature this summer.

His contract also runs out in June, meaning as things stand, he is set to be a free agent next month. Leeds have offered him a new deal, but Alioski is yet to sign, indicating that it still seems likely that he will depart the club when the season concludes.

How important has Alioski been under Marcelo Bielsa?

Alioski's versatility has been a major positive for Bielsa, and has allowed the Argentine to use his free-flowing style of football in the Premier League this year. He has been a regular in the side, featuring in 33 of the team's 35 top-flight matches this term.

Having originally started his career higher up the pitch, Alioski has been converted into a full-back under Bielsa. Considering the side do not have a natural left-back to call upon, Alioski's ability to cover this position has solved what could have been a big problem for the club.

However, as per WhoScored, he has only received an average game rating of 6.56 in 2020/21 - this ranks him 13th amongst his teammates.

This suggests that, although his willingness to learn a new position has helped Leeds, there are still a number of more influential players in the squad than Alioski.

Therefore, if he does move on this summer, Leeds should be confident that they can find a suitable replacement who can help the team continue their rise next year.

