Tottenham manager news: Fresh insight on Daniel Levy's thoughts of Scott Parker revealed

Tottenham Hotspur chairman believes it's slightly too soon to consider Fulham manager Scott Parker for the job in North London, according to EuroSport.

What is the latest Tottenham manager news?

A former player of course, the 40-year-old has been touted as a potential target to take over from Jose Mourinho despite a difficult season in South West London with his side relegated into the Championship.

Football Insider recently claimed Levy thought 'the world' of Parker having worked with him during his playing days and, while that may well be the case, EuroSport suggest the Spurs chairman believes he's not yet ready at this time.

Is it too soon for Parker?

Handing big jobs to former players has certainly been a growing trend amongst some of the biggest clubs in Europe of late, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Mikel Arteta, Andrea Pirlo and Frank Lampard all landing huge roles.

Clearly, Parker is more than just a former player given he's overseen 45 games at Premier League level and has also guided Fulham through a promotion-winning Championship campaign, though the optics of appointing a man recently relegated from the top tier to lead a club with Champions League ambitions wouldn't exactly point to the most inspiring ambition behind the scenes.

Perhaps that is unfair on Parker, who had to navigate the shortest-ever turnaround from winning promotion to actually playing in the Premier League, but Tottenham surely have to start convincing their leading players that they are able to compete at the highest level.

Harry Kane, after all, is said to want away and, as highly as Levy may rate Parker, it's certainly debatable as to whether or not his appointment as manager would suddenly change the England captain's mind.

Who else has been linked?

In an article posted on football.london earlier this week, Alasdair Gold revealed that the likes of Roberto Martinez, Brendan Rodgers and Graham Potter all have admirers at Spurs.

Indeed, The Guardian revealed last month that Levy was keen to appoint a manager with a reputation for playing an attacking brand of football alongside a history of bringing through young players.

What has Parker said about Spurs this season?

Speaking ahead of Fulham's trip to the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in January after the game was originally called off due to a COVID outbreak in December, Mourinho suggested Fulham should apologise for fielding a strong team due to the backlog in the schedule the original postponement caused.

“They have Sunday, Monday and Tuesday to prepare for the game," he said (via talkSPORT).

"If they come with half of the team, I will be the first one to apologise to them. And I will be the first one to say we played this game with an advantage.

“If they come with their best, I think they should apologise to all of us. Come on, let’s play football.”

Parker, however, refused to apologise.

“I owe no one an apology, this football club owes no one an apology,” Parker said (via Pundit Arena).

“You can talk from the outside and people can see what they want to see and work out exactly what the script is but it was far from that.

"There were two players on that pitch that had only trained for one day, they’d come back from Covid-19 and played in that game. I had players on the pitch that had just three or four days of training."

