Leeds transfer news: Real Madrid target convinces Zidane he's worth keeping

Leeds United could be dealt a blow in their attempts to bring Real Madrid's Miguel Gutierrez to the club this summer, according to El Espanol.

What's the latest Leeds United transfer news?

According to the report, the Yorkshire club are keen on a move for the 19-year-old defender as they attempt to strengthen their options at left-back.

Indeed, TEAMtalk also claimed last month that the player was being eyed as a potential back-up for Stuart Dallas ahead of next season, with Leeds' director of football Victor Orta reportedly being offered his services.

Still, the Spanish outlet suggest Real are eager to keep their academy graduate ahead of the 2021/22 season after he proved his worth.

Back in March, The Athletic revealed that a move for Liverpool's Yasser Larouci was deemed too expensive and that the club were ready to focus on signing a more experienced player.

How many times has Gutierrez played for Real Madrid?

Making his breakthrough into the first-team this season, the teenager has played in three La Liga games thus far, though has regularly been included in the Spanish champions' matchday squads since the turn of the year.

In fact, he's featured in their last three games during an intense title run-in, so is clearly rated by Zinedine Zidane.

What have the Spanish press said about Gutierrez?

In a recent article from Spanish daily Marca, they claimed there was a serious debate as to whether or not the youngster should replace the long-serving Marcelo at left-back.

They suggest Gutierrez 'helped spark the team' into a 2-0 over Osasuna after coming on at half-time, claiming he 'has won the confidence' of Zidane since his breakthrough.

Longer-term, Marcelo has been linked with a move to David Beckham's Inter Miami franchise and will soon enter the final year of his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu, so perhaps Gutierrez could replace him and battle Ferland Mendy for a starting berth from next season onwards.

1 of 15 How many league titles have Leeds won? 3 4 2 5

What about Ezgjan Alioski's future?

Obviously, Ezgjan Alioski is another to have frequently played at left-back for Leeds United this season and has been linked with a summer exit after reportedly snubbing a new contract at Elland Road.

Still, last week, manager Marcelo Bielsa revealed there had been secret talks between the player and the club and stressed he hoped the North Macedonia international would stay.

"If Alioski and the club decide to carry on the relationship, I would be in favour of this decision," the 65-year-old is quoted as saying (via Adam Pope of the BBC).

Read More: Latest Transfer News at Man United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Barcelona

News Now - Sport News