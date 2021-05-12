Man Utd transfer news: Phil Jones and Nemanja Matic targeted by West Ham

Manchester United duo Nemanja Matic and Phil Jones could both leave the club this summer amid interest from West Ham United, according to EuroSport.

What is the latest Manchester United transfer news?

They claim that, while David Moyes' side are likely to sign loan star Jesse Lingard on a permanent £25m deal, they have also been exploring moves for both Jones and Matic.

The Football Terrace: Who do Man United NEED to buy this summer?

Although they are thought to be keen to sign both players this summer, the fact that their individual demands could be in excess of £120k-per-week could be a stumbling block.

What are their contractual situations?

Matic - who has played in 34 games across all competitions this season - will soon enter the final two years of a contract that runs until the summer of 2023. Indeed, according to SpotRac, he earns around £120k-per-week in Manchester, so it wouldn't exactly be a leap to suggest he'd want similar terms if he were to join another Premier League side at least.

Jones' deal expires on the same day as Matic's though SpotRac claim he's taking home in the region of £75k-per-week. Not involved at all this season, he hasn't played for United since January 2020 as a result of a long-term knee injury.

Should United sell Matic and Jones?

If a suitable offer were to come in, the temptation would surely be to sell them.

While Matic has regularly featured this season, this summer represents the last genuine chance to sell him for a relatively substantial fee given he will soon be 33 and into the final year of his contract.

Jones' chances of breaking into the first-team again look remote at best and, considering his injury record, the chance of banking at least some money for him must appeal to the money men at Old Trafford.

1 of 10 Who is their record appearance holder? Paul Scholes Bobby Charlton Steve Bruce Ryan Giggs

How important is Matic to Manchester United?

United aren't exactly blessed with options in central defensive midfield so Matic does fit a reasonably important role in the side, averaging more in the way of interceptions per game than Scott McTominay (1.2 to 0.9, via WhoScored).

Still, Carl Anka of The Athletic has urged the club to consider signing a new defensive midfielder and, with Matic ageing, perhaps United will consider strengthening there amid links with a move for Brighton's Yves Bissouma.

For context, the Mali international ranks within the top ten Premier League players for tackles per game (2.8) and the top twenty for interceptions over the same period (1.7), more than any United midfielder.

Based on this season's performances, he would appear to be a significant upgrade.

Read More: Latest Transfer News at Man United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Barcelona

News Now - Sport News