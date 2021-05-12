Liverpool transfer news: Mo Salah's agents working on big move this summer

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah could be signed as a replacement for Kylian Mbappe at Paris Saint-Germain should the Frenchman leave this summer, according to Duncan Castles.

What's the latest Liverpool transfer news?

The forward has long been linked with a move to either Real Madrid or Barcelona after publically announcing his admiration for both clubs when talking to AS back in December.

Could Jadon Sancho be heading to Liverpool? Find out more on The Football Terrace...

However, Salah could also become a target for PSG if Mbappe - who has been linked with Madrid himself - leaves the French capital, with his contract currently due to expire next summer.

What did Duncan Castles say?

Speaking on the latest episode of The Transfer Window Podcast, Castles revealed that the 28-year-old's agents had been talking to the French giants about the idea of a big move across the English channel should Mbappe need replacing.

"There is also the possibility they [PSG] they add Mohamed Salah to their cast," he said from the 42:15 mark onwards.

"Certainly, my understanding is that Salah's agent has been working very hard with PSG to put them in a position that, should they lose Mbappe for example in this window, Salah will be first-choice to replace him."

How many goals has Salah scored this season?

Despite this being a difficult campaign for Liverpool on a collective front, Salah has remained as prolific as ever, albeit 6 of his 20 Premier League goals have come from the penalty spot this season.

Clearly, he's still a hugely talented player capable of plundering goals in one of Europe's major leagues, though ESPN claimed in April that there was a 'growing sense' he wanted to leave Anfield.

How long does Salah have left on his contract?

In the next few weeks, the Egyptian forward will enter the final two years of his reported (via SpotRac) £200k-per-week contract.

With that in mind, this summer could be a good chance to sell him and potentially reinvest the presumably big fee into refreshing a Liverpool squad who Jurgen Klopp himself admitted were 'mentally fatigued' back in February.

Still, given the fact PSG are reportedly trying to extend Mbappe's deal, he'd surely have left the Parc de Princes to make room in the squad and on the wage bill to accommodate Salah.

1 of 15 How many league titles have Liverpool won? 18 19 20 17

What has Klopp said about Salah?

Talking to Sky Sports in April, Klopp labeled his forward as 'world class'.

"He [Salah] is just a natural goalscorer, he wants to score goals," he said.

"That is something he has developed later in his career. That is what world-class players do [score season after season]. Knowing your own quality helps you get back on track quicker than others."

Read More: Latest Liverpool transfer rumours, news, gossip and more

News Now - Sport News