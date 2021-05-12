Everton transfer news: Toffees make decision on Theo Walcott

According to Football Insider, Everton are ready to let Theo Walcott leave the club upon the expiry of his contract next month.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Theo Walcott?

Reports from Football Insider have stated that Everton are not looking to renew the contract of Walcott this summer and the former Arsenal winger is set to leave the club on a free transfer after three-and-a-half years with the Toffees.

The 32-year-old is not in Carlo Ancelotti's plans for next season as Everton are prioritising the signing of a top-class right winger this summer, based on the report.

How many goals has Walcott scored in the Premier League?

Walcott spent the majority of his career at Arsenal after he burst onto the scene in the 2009/10 season. The winger has now played for the Gunners, Everton and Southampton where he has accumulated 366 appearances, 77 goals and 54 assists in his Premier League career.

His best season came for Arsenal in 2012/13 when he made 24 goal contributions in 32 appearances, earning a WhoScored rating of 7.24.

He's also achieved a proud international career with England and has been capped 47 times for his country, with 16 goal contributions for the Three Lions according to Transfermarkt.

Where could Walcott go next?

The 32-year-old could make a permanent switch to Southampton after Ralph Hasenhuttl suggested the club's interest in a long-term deal.

Read More: Latest Transfer News at Man United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Barcelona

Walcott has featured 19 times in the league for Southampton, scoring two goals and assisting a further three. No player in the Southampton squad has been fouled more than Walcott in the Premier League per game this season (1.5).

Who else should Everton get rid of this summer?

Despite impressing for PSG this season among the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar with 12 Ligue 1 goals, Moise Kean struggled to adapt to life at Everton and could be sold to create funds for incoming transfers.

He was infamously hooked off as a substitute against Manchester United by former caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson and his Everton career has failed to take off with just two goals in 29 league appearances.

Bernard has been available all season for Ancelotti, however the Italian manager has picked the Brazilian just three times in his Premier League starting eleven, with a further seven substitute appearances.

1 of 15 How many top league titles have Everton won? 10 8 7 9

Despite his lack of playtime, Transfermarkt value the winger at £10.8m which suggests the Merseyside club could free up some summer funds by selling him.

Fabian Delph has missed 14 games due to injury in this campaign according to Transfermarkt, and at the age of 31, Everton could do with selling a player that defines deadwood at this stage of his career.

Delph has made just eight Premier League appearances this season and has achieved the lowest WhoScored rating (6.29) of any player in the Everton squad with two or more starts.

News Now - Sport News