Cristiano Ronaldo made yet more history in Juventus' crucial Serie A clash against Sassuolo on Wednesday evening.

Juventus went into the game in fifth and outside the top four.

They desperately needed a victory to move back into the Champions League spots.

Things started badly for Juve when they gave away a penalty after 14 minutes.

The referee pointed to the spot after Leonardo Bonucci's clumsy challenge on Giacomo Raspadori.

But Gianluigi Buffon, who recently announced he would leave Juventus this summer, kept out Domenico Berardi's penalty.

It was Juventus who would break the deadlock 15 minutes through Adrien Rabiot.

And Ronaldo would write more history on the stroke of half-time as he netted his 100th Juventus goal.

The Portuguese easily beat a defender before stroking the ball into the back of the net with his weak foot.

Per ESPN, he has become the first footballer in history to score a century of club goals in three different countries.

It took Ronaldo just three seasons and 131 games to reach that mark for Juventus.

What. A. Player.

NONSENSE! The Football Terrace aren't impressed with Trevor Sinclair's demand for a points deduction...

At 36 years old, Ronaldo is still playing at an extremely high level and continues to break record after record.

He won't go on forever but, at this rate, the Portuguese looks as if he could play at the highest level until his forties.

Ronaldo wasn't the only Juventus player to score his 100th goal for the club on the evening.

Paulo Dybala also reached that mark with a lovely dink over Andrea Consigli to make it 3-1 to The Old Lady.

1 of 15 Which Toure brother played more games for Manchester City? Yaya Toure Kolo Toure

News Now - Sport News