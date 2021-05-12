Erling Haaland: Barcelona make opening offer for Man United transfer target

According to Ian McGarry, Barcelona have tabled a low-ball bid for Manchester United target Erling Haaland.

What's the latest transfer news involving Erling Haaland?

Borussia Dortmund's Haaland has been one of the most talked about players this season, and according to McGarry on The Transfer Window podcast with Duncan Castles, the German club have received an opening offer for their centre forward.

Ian McGarry said, “Barcelona have made an initial bid that we understand to be €105m (£90.1m). I suspect that’s not a bid that they believe will be accepted by Borussia Dortmund, given the valuation of the player is probably upwards of €150m (£128.7m). However, as all negotiations do, they start with a whisper and not with a shout."

McGarry also said that Barcelona's president is obsessed by Haaland and is eager to bring him to the club.

“[Barcelona's president] has effectively made the opening shot if you like to Borussia Dortmund with regards to trying to fund a deal."

Man United want to clinch a major signing BEFORE the Euros! Find out more on The Football Terrace...

How does that affect Manchester United?

According to ESPN, Man United are among a host of European clubs who are interested in Haaland, whether that be for this summer or in 2022 when his release clause becomes active.

Based on this report, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer visited Haaland prior to his departure from RB Salzburg in 2020, however the club were put off by the terms initiated by his agent Mino Raiola and his father.

Barcelona's reported opening bid might catch the attention of United, who could face missing out on the forward this summer if they don't act quickly.

How much will Haaland move for this summer?

Also speaking on The Transfer Window podcast, Duncan Castles said that Dortmund have set their asking price at €180m and has suggested that the only side capable of raising those sorts of funds are the club on the other side of Manchester.

Castles said, "Nobody apart from Manchester City has the money to get to Dortmund's asking price. Dortmund's asking price [is] €180m (£154.5m). Raiola's pitching it at €150m (£128.7m), and [Real] Madrid think only Manchester City can afford to do that."

Who could Man United sign if they miss out on Haaland?

If United fail in their mission to sign the Norwegian they will have to look at other options in the market.

Harry Kane could become the man that the Red Devils target instead of Haaland. The England international would guarantee goals in the Premier League with 164 top flight strikes since his debut.

According to McGarry, Kane is "very much desired" by Man United and therefore would provide an alternative attacking option if Haaland were to stay at Dortmund or choose another European outfit.

However, the renewal of Edinson Cavani's contract will offer a crumb of comfort to United, knowing that if they miss out on their targets they won't remain without a well-established centre forward.

