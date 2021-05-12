Gary Neville vs Phil Neville quiz: How well do you know the former Manchester United players?

Synonymous with Manchester United's success in the late 1990's and the early 2000's, Gary Neville and Phil Neville both played a plethora of games for the club after graduating from its academy.

Whilst the latter of the two brothers eventually went on to play for Everton, the former spent the entirety of his career at Old Trafford before retiring from football in 2011.

During their time together at United, Gary and Phil won six top-flight titles as they both thrived under the guidance of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Since calling time on their careers, the Neville brothers have both tried their hand at management.

Whereas Gary had an unsuccessful stint in charge of Valencia during the 2015/16 campaign, Phil is currently the manager of Major League Soccer side Inter Miami.

Meanwhile, both brothers currently own a stake in League Two side Salford City alongside former United stars Nicky Butt, Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes.

The most successful pair of relatives to play for England since Sir Bobby Charlton and Jack Charlton, Gary and Phil both featured regularly for their country.

Here, in our dedicated Neville brothers quiz, we test your knowledge on whether Gary or Phil have done the following things during their footballing careers.

Can you get 15 out of 15?

Get involved and then share your scores with fellow football fans!

1 of 15 Which Neville brother is older? Gary Neville Phil Neville

