Liverpool transfer news: 10-goal youngster scouted by Mads Jorgensen

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Liverpool are set to lock horns with Manchester United over the signature of Nordsjaelland winger Kamaldeen Sulemana.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Kamaldeen Sulemana?

Sulemana is a target for Liverpool this summer according to the Daily Mail, as the Reds' Scandanavian scout Mads Jorgensen was sent to watch Nordsjaelland's 2-2 draw against FC Copenhagen.

Liverpool were reportedly among a dozen European clubs present at the game to witness the forward notch his 10th goal of the season.

What is Sulemana’s potential?

In recent months the Ghanaian winger has gained a lot of interest from Europe's biggest clubs and after receiving recognition from UEFA, it is clear to see why.

The 18-year-old was included in UEFA's top 50 youngsters list for 2021 among the likes of Liverpool's Curtis Jones and Dortmund's Jude Bellingham to name a few.

The UEFA report said, "The left-winger is a great dribbler who has an eye for goal and an assist." It also mentions his international presence after being capped for Ghana on two occasions at such a young age.

According to Transfermarkt, the winger has been involved in 20 goals in his first two seasons of senior football, with 16 of those contributions coming in the 2020/21 season and ten of those being direct strikes of his own.

Who else is interested in signing Sulemana?

Sulemana has reportedly attracted the interest of 12 of Europe's biggest outfits, including Liverpool's Premier League rivals Manchester United and Dutch champions Ajax.

Despite Liverpool's interest, the Daily Mail said that the Reds are currently considered outsiders for the forward.

The report also stated that Ajax had a bid rejected for the Ghanaian in January, but are still interested in the forward as their director of football Marc Overmars flew to Denmark for Nordsjaelland's recent fixture.

Who could he replace in the Liverpool squad?

According to reports from the Athletic, last summer Liverpool were keen to offload one of Xherdan Shaqiri or Divock Origi, however due to the global crisis, the duo remained at the club despite being unwanted.

Sulemana could replace either of those names in the Liverpool squad and if he were to arrive at Anfield he could earn valuable minutes from the bench in their absence.

Also, with the Reds set to be part of the Europa League next season, Jurgen Klopp would likely rest some of his big-name stars and give opportunities to younger players such as Harvey Elliott and Sulemana if the pair are at the club for 2021/22.

