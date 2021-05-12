Tottenham transfer news: Fresh Harry Kane insight emerges amid Man Utd links

Harry Kane is at a stage in his career where he values the chances to win trophies more than how much he is likely to be paid and wants to join a club who have genuine ambitions to win the Premier League and the Champions League, according to Ian McGarry.

What is the latest transfer news involving Harry Kane?

The England captain is believed to want to leave Spurs this summer amid links with a move to the likes of Manchester United.

Indeed, a report in the print edition of The Sunday Sun recently suggested chairman Daniel Levy values the striker at around £175m and, while that would surely be too expensive, McGarry did also reveal last week that United's Glazer family ownership were prepared to spend big this summer in an effort to appease unhappy supporters.

What did McGarry say?

Speaking on the latest episode of The Transfer Window Podcast, McGarry offered some fresh insight into Kane's thinking.

"He's now at the point in his career where trophies mean much more than money, even though obviously he'll be very well paid wherever he goes," he said from the 29:18 mark onwards.

"He wants to move to a club where he believes there is a forward motion and a realistic chance of winning both the Premier League and the Champions League."

How many assists has Kane recorded this season?

Clearly, Kane has been one of Europe's leading marksmen for around half a decade now so few will need reminding of just how lethal he is.

Still, what is becoming more and more prevalent in his game is his ability to create goals for others. 13 assists this season is the most in the Premier League and, while he has never previously got more than seven in a league campaign, not even they tell the whole story.

As well as his 21 goals in the competition, only United star Bruno Fernandes has registered more goal-creating actions this season (26 to 22 via FBREF) and the Portuguese has largely operated in a classing No.10 role all season, as opposed to Kane's centre-forward berth.

In fact, Kane's 1.4 key pass per game average (via WhoScored) is the highest of any orthodox striker in the division, as well as the highest in his recorded Premier League career.

What has Kane said about his future?

Speaking to former Tottenham star and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp in March 2020, Kane did admit he wasn't likely to stay at Spurs just for the sake of it.

"It's one of those things, I couldn't say yes, I couldn't say no," he said (via Sky Sports).

"I love Spurs, I'll always love Spurs. But it's one of those things - I've always said if I don't feel we're progressing as a team or going in the right direction, then I'm not someone to just stay there for the sake of it.

"I'm an ambitious player, I want to improve, I want to get better, I want to become one of the top, top players."

