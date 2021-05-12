Manchester United have had a successful season.

The Red Devils look set to finish second in the Premier League and have progressed to the final of the Europa League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will know that he has to improve the squad in the summer in order to close the gap to Man City at the top of the table.

According to Sky Sports, United are interested in a Serie A defender.

What is the latest Man United transfer news?

Sky Sports are reporting that United have made signing a new partner for Harry Maguire a priority this summer.

They are interested in a move for Cristian Romero, who is high on a list of potential options.

How has Romero performed this season?

Romero, who stands at 6 foot 1, has spent the season on loan at Atalanta from Juventus.

Per data from WhoScored.com, Romero has statistically been the best centre-back in Serie A this season.

He has played 28 times this campaign, scoring twice, and has recorded an average rating of 7.17/10.

How much will Romero cost?

It is believed that Atalanta are expected to pay £21.5m in their obligation to buy him permanently from Juventus this summer.

They are said to be willing to sell him on again for a fee in the region of £34m.

What has Romero said about United before?

Romero spoke about United back in 2019 and it's clear he has a very high opinion of the English giants.

He told Corriere dello Sport, per Goal: “I’ve always wanted to become a professional football player and I’ve made it happen.

“Now I dream of playing in the Champions League for one of the four most important clubs in the world: Juventus, Real Madrid, Barcelona or Manchester United."

Romero could make his dream a reality if United make the decision to pursue his signature in the summer.

