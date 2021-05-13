Arsenal caused a surprise on Wednesday evening as they defeated in-form Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The Gunners scored the only goal of the game in the 16th minute as Emile Smith Rowe found the net after Jorginho's disastrous mistake.

Chelsea threw everything they could at Arsenal but could not find an equaliser as the away side secured an unlikely win.

Despite Arsenal's victory, Mikel Arteta gave an extraordinary post-match interview where he raged at the media for their portrayal of the Arsenal camp after they were knocked out of the Europa League.

“Nothing is broken. Inside nothing is broken,” Arteta said. “They [the media] will try to put things on me that I never said.

“You can see the spirit of the team from the first minute. You can see that. You can never doubt their efforts and how much they try.

“I said that if I don’t get 120 per cent off each player, it is my fault and my responsibility. And it wasn’t like that in the press, and I am so annoyed with that.

“My players I will defend in front of anybody for the rest of the time that I am here, because they deserve that, because they earn it every single day. I don’t deserve that.

“The players give me everything every single day. I am really happy with a lot of things that we have done tonight.”

He added: "I know the chemistry we have, not only with the players but all the coaching staff and the board.

“They [the media] cannot touch that. And if they try to touch it, it can be with opinions, but not with something that I never said. I am not taking that, and it’s the first time I have to make my point.”

Shots. Fired. Fair play to Arteta for speaking his mind and defending his side.

Arsenal SHOCK Chelsea | Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal Match Reaction | The Football Terrace

The Gunners have now moved up to eighth following the victory at Stamford Bridge.

Although unlikely, Arsenal still have an outside chance of qualifying for the Europa League next campaign.

