Watford transfer rumours: Hornets weighing up summer move for Reading forward Yakou Meite

Despite the fact that the summer transfer window is not set to open until next month, Watford manager Xisco Munoz will already be looking at the ways to bolster his squad ahead of his side's return to the top-flight.

The Hornets achieved automatic promotion relatively comfortably after deciding to replace Vladimir Ivic with Munoz as they clinched second-place behind Norwich City in the Championship standings.

Whilst Watford were relatively impressive in-front of goal last season, they could potentially establish themselves as a mainstay at Premier League level by adding to their existing attacking options.

One possible avenue that the Hornets may decide to go down is drafting in players from the second-tier who they believe could potentially thrive in a higher division.

According to The Telegraph, Watford are reportedly monitoring Reading forward Yakou Meite ahead of a potential swoop.

The 25-year-old, who is understood to be valued by the Royals at £5m, is also attracting interest from Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace.

After failing to secure a play-off place earlier this month in the Championship, Reading could be open to selling Meite in order to balance the books at the Madejski Stadium.

During the previous campaign, Meite netted 11 goals and provided one assist for the club in 25 league appearances.

Set to enter the final year of his Reading contract this summer, the 25-year-old could be tempted to make a move to the Premier League.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This could turn out to be a shrewd bit of business by Munoz as Meite does possess a great deal of quality which could allow him to make a considerable impact in the top-flight.

As well as being able to play a striker, the Ivory Coast international has also lined up as a winger in recent years for Reading and thus would bring some versatility to Watford.

Having averaged an impressive WhoScored match rating of 6.93 in the Championship for the Royals last season, Meite may now be ready to test himself against some of the world's best players.

However, considering that Watford already have the likes of Joao Pedro, Ismaila Sarr, Andre Gray and Ken Sema at their disposal, Meite may struggle to force his way into Munoz's starting eleven next season if he does make the move to Vicarage Road.

Therefore, unless the Hornets are able to guarantee him the opportunity to play regularly in the Premier League, it could be argued that the forward may find it more beneficial to stay at Reading for another season as doing so could aide his development.

