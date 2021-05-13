Atletico Madrid have moved one step closer to La Liga glory.

On the back of both Barcelona and Real Madrid dropping points in recent days, Los Rojiblancos knew that three points against Real Sociedad would see them pull away into a four-point lead.

And you could tell that Diego Simeone's men meant business by the way they flew out of the traps at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, propelling themselves into a 2-0 lead within half an hour.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad

However, by the time the dust had settled on Yannick Carrasco and Angel Correa's strikes, the visitors started to claw their way back into the game and duly jangled nerves in the Spanish capital.

Jan Oblak was called into a number of spectacular saves to maintain Atletico's lead, while Igor Zubeldia eventually got one on the board for Real Sociedad with just seven minutes to play.

But Atletico managed to hold onto their one-goal lead until the final whistle, securing a vital victory that prompted Simeone to passionately fist-pump his way down the tunnel in the process.

Huge moment for Atletico

It was a truly special moment for the Spanish giants and one I'm sure that the players wish they could shared with the fans had it been safe for them to be in attendance for the La Liga clash.

However, it would be naive to say that Atletico supporters had no bearing on the game at all because there was actually a sizeable contingent of fans who gathered outside the 68,456-seater stadium.

And they rustled up such an incredible atmosphere that videos quickly emerged on social media of those within the stadium being able to hear the fans as though they were in the stadium.

Atletico fans' incredible atmosphere

Footage taken from journalist Monica Marchante, as corroborated by ESPN, went viral on Twitter by way of documenting the chants of Atletico fans towing over the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium

Besides, Marchante even had to clarify that it wasn't artificial noise being created by the stadium sound system because the atmosphere genuinely sounded as though it was coming from within.

But the efforts of the Atletico faithful didn't end with their powerful vocal cords because footage also emerged of supporters setting off fireworks in celebration of their latest La Liga victory.

Atletico on course for La Liga glory

It couldn't possibly be any clearer that Atletico are doing everything in their power to conquer Spain for the second time under the watchful eye of Simeone.

And with Real and Barcelona tripping over their own feet in the last few days, Atletico have it within their power to sow up the title as they line up for clashes with Osasuna and Real Valladolid.

If they can achieve exactly that, replicating the incredible feat of 2013/14, then the La Liga trophy will be staying in Madrid but they'll just have to be red ribbons to join the white ones.

