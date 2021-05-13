The 2020/21 Premier League season is coming to a close.

With Manchester City already confirmed as champions and Sheffield United, West Bromwich Albion and Fulham dropping down to the Championship, there are very few narrative threads left to tie up.

Sure, there is still a late scramble for the Champions League places for us to sink our teeth into, but it's fair to say that Premier League fans already have a clear overview of the 2020/21 campaign.

2020/21 Premier League season

As such, here at GIVEMESPORT, we're keen to follow in the footsteps of Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville by revealing our selections for the Premier League Team of the Season.

As much as we agreed with many of the picks from the Monday Night Football duo, we've also been keen to write many of their wrongs with an XI that we believe has been the best in the business.

With everything from statistics, importance to their team and simply the eye test informing our picks, we're satisfied that our line-up truly is the best that the Premier League has seen this season.

Premier League Team of the Season

So, without further ado, reach for your tuxedo or cocktail dress and check out our selections below:

GK: Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)

With a penalty save and clean sheet on his debut, Martinez started how he meant to go on at Villa Park, unexpectedly thrusting his name into the Golden Glove equation with 14 shutouts in 34 games.

RB: Joao Cancelo (Manchester City)

Arguably the best full-back in European football this season, Cancelo has been a class above on both defensive flanks for City, narrowly edging out Vladimír Coufal, James Justin and Matty Cash.

CB: Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

There's no debating this one, is there? Dias has been the most integral cog in the City engine that revved their way to the Premier League title with an impact tantamount to Virgil van Dijk at Liverpool.

CB: John Stones (Manchester City)

By contrast, the second centre-back position was a tough call with Wesley Fofana, Ezri Konza and Harry Maguire all thriving, but Stones has been simply world-class in the division's tightest defence.

LB: Luke Shaw (Manchester United)

Like, duh. It's staggering to think that Shaw has been one of the division's most creative players this season despite playing at full-back, but his crossing has been just as immaculate as his defending.

CM: Tomas Soucek (West Ham United)

Arguably the Premier League signing of the season, Soucek has been the beating heart of West Ham's magnificent season and even has nine goals from deep-lying midfield to show for his efforts.

CM: Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City)

A brilliant ball of battling bravado bounding from box to box, Gundogan appeared to be on a one-man mission to win the Premier League over the winter months, amassing a career-high 12 league goals.

CM: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Give or take Frank Lampard's magnum opus, Fernandes has produced the greatest goalscoring season of any Premier League midfielder in history - and even has 11 assists to underpin his creative genius, too.

RW: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

What is it with everybody underrating Salah no matter how many times he thrives?! The Egyptian has been an anomalous shining light for Liverpool and could still bag a third Golden Boot with 20 goals already.

ST: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

However, if Salah doesn't top the goalscoring charts, then you can be certain that Kane will because his staggering output of 21 goals and 13 assists puts him amongst the most complete number nines in the world.

LW: Jack Grealish (Aston Villa)

Cruelly jettisoned from many Team of the Season shouts due to recent injury, Grealish has arguably been the best player in the division when fit, amassing a superb record of 10 assists and six goals.

So, there's no place for Kevin De Bruyne, Heung-min Son and Phil Foden, but that's the beauty of opinion and we don't doubt for a second that you'll have an equally valid suggestion for the XI.

As such, be sure to let us know your own picks across our social channels and keep your fingers crossed that nobody upsets the applecart by turning into the second coming of Pele for the final third games.

