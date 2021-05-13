Bayley has been one of the hottest stars on the WWE roster for over a year now.

Her incredible in-ring work and brilliant heel persona, coupled with an amusing 'Ding Dong Hello!' chat show segment has made her one of the most must-see Superstars on SmackDown each week.

But, surprisingly, Bayley didn't have a match at WrestleMania 37 last month. 'The Role Model' didn't even have a 'Ding Dong Hello!' spot either.

In fact, she just made a couple of random appearances to annoy the commentary team at ringside.

It's fair to say fans were quite confused as to why Bayley was left off the card at The Show of Shows and recently there's been speculation amongst fans that she was actually due to have a match.

Some believed Becky Lynch was going to make a surprise return at WrestleMania to confront the SmackDown star, setting up an impromptu match between two of the Four Horsewomen.

That, of course, didn't happen. Speaking this week, Bayley responded to those rumours and - in classic heel style - mocked those fans that thought Lynch was going to make her comeback.

"I think it’s just wishful thinking, and I think it’s just people ready to see Becky back and ready to see me get my butt kicked, I guess,” she told Sports Keeda Wrestling.

"But that’s not gonna happen because she didn’t come back, suckers!"

Classic Bayley. While 'The Role Model' didn't get a match at WrestleMania this year, she has earned herself a shot at the SmackDown Women's Championship just one month later.

At WrestleMania Backlash this Sunday, she'll challenge Bianca Belair for the belt, in what promises to be an incredible bout between two of the top female stars in WWE.

Meanwhile, we're still eagerly anticipating Becky's return. Let's just hope it happens soon!

