Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: Release Date, Map, Trailer, Battle Pass And Everything You Need To Know

We have seen Fortnite change dramatically since its release in 2017, so what will be expected from Chapter 2 Season 7?

There is not long left until Season 6 draws to a close, with the gaming community already looking towards what Epic Games will be bringing to the successful battle royale franchise next.

It is still a mystery at this stage regarding what Season 7 will entail at this stage, but there are already plenty of whispers going around online in terms of what will be included and if any changes to the game will be made.

Information regarding Chapter 2 Season 7 is still limited and we will update you as more details become available.

Here is everything you need to know about Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7:

Release Date

The release has not yet been officially confirmed but it is likely to be on 7th June, available for the standard price of 950 Fortnite V-Bucks.

Map

Any details regarding the Season 7 map will be posted here in due course.

Skins

There have been plenty of rumours regarding what skins will be added for Season 7. There have been plenty of rumours circulating social media among fans that Katniss Everdeen from the movie trilogy The Hunger Games will be featured.

However, details from the current Epic vs Apple court trial emerged that the likes of Lady Gaga, The Rock and Ariana Grande could be featured in the near future.

That being said, nothing has been confirmed yet and we will update you once more information is revealed by Epic Games.

Trailer

The trailer for Chapter 2 Season 7 will be posted here once unveiled.

Battle Pass

Details regarding Chapter 2 Season 7 Battle Pass will appear here.

