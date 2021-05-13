Man City latest news: Pep Guardiola will never join Paris Saint-Germain

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was never tempted by a potential move to Paris Saint-Germain and is unlikely to ever join the French giants, according to Guillem Balague.

Writing for BBC Sport, the Spanish football expert revealed that Guardiola had 'never remotely considered' moving to Paris despite being linked with the club as closed in on the final year of his original contract.

In fact, the former Barcelona manager is unlikely to ever coach PSG due to his relationship with City's Abu Dhabi ownership who would view him joining the Qatari-backed French side as 'nothing short of treachery'.

Having led City to their third Premier League title under his watch, Guardiola has a contract running for another two years and could well cap off his success with a long-awaited third Champions League win when his side face Chelsea in the final later this month.

How much does Guardiola earn at Manchester City?

Not only do City provide Guardiola with the sort of funds few can match, he is also thought to be one of the highest-paid managers in the world, so there wouldn't appear to be any need to leave the club.

Back in November, The Transfer Window Podcast claimed the 50-year-old would earn €22m (roughly £18.8m) per year after signing a new deal at the Etihad Stadium. There is said to be a break clause allowing him to leave before the end of his final year in 2023, however.

What has Guardiola said about PSG?

After recently facing the Parisians in the Champions League semi-final, the City boss praised PSG's attacking options.

“We play the team with perhaps right now the most talented players upfront... it’s not just one or two," he said (via City's official website).

“They can win the game with one single action. We have to play as a team with an incredible mentality to play to win the game."

Where could Guardiola go after he leaves Man City?

Clearly, no one will be thinking about an exit at the moment given the success he's enjoying at City but there will be a day on which he departs.

With PSG seemingly off the table, Juventus have also been linked and do look the most reasonable option given their status as the biggest club in a major European league Guardiola has never managed in.

Still, his brother and agent (Pere) claimed back in the summer of 2020 that Guardiola had a dream of managing an international team one day.

'Pep has a dream of coaching a national team someday, but we'll see how it goes; what will be the moment, if he will receive an offer," he said to Globo Esporte.

'It is not something for the present.'

