The Premier League arguably has the best managers in the world.

In Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel, England's top-flight possesses three of the finest tactical minds in the sport and the quality continues to ripple down every rung of the division.

In fact, Manchester United legend Gary Neville even went as far as attributing this managerial quality as the reason behind the Premier League's high-level performances in Europe this season.

The Premier League's world-class managers

According to the Daily Mail, Neville remarked: "The big difference is the managers. We have got absolutely unbelievable managers in this league. Pep Guardiola is a genius.

"Jurgen Klopp is absolutely outstanding. Tuchel in six months what he has done at Chelsea is out of this world. Pochettino, what he did at Tottenham was an unbelievable coaching performance.

"I would say that, for me it proves that if we can keep the best managers in the world in this country, we will succeed. It is important for everyone to understand how important the managers are in football."

Who is the Premier League's best manager?

Power to that, Gary and if there's an additional benefit to the Premier League boasting so many top managers then it's the debate surrounding who the division's finest coach really is.

And it's a fascinating conversation that YouTuber 'James Lawrence Allcott' grabbed by the horns this week, creating a Tiermaker for every Premier League coach across the 2020/21 campaign.

With tiers ranging from 'and we never see him again...' to 'manager of the year nominee' it's a fascinating and inevitably divisive look at the 24 coaches to have chanced their arm this season.

Premier League managers ranked

It's worth noting that Allcott, who so often analyses statistics in fascinating detail, openly admitted that his decisions were guttural, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Tuchel's positions were bumped up by his viewers.

However, disclaimers aside, you can check out Allcott's full video down below and keep scrolling to check out a breakdown of his final Tiermaker selections:

And we never saw him again...

Paul Heckingbottom

Jose Mourinho

Stinking out the place

Ryan Mason

Ralph Hasenhüttl

Steve Bruce

Roy Hodgson

Jurgen Klopp

He's good but is he good?

Frank Lampard

Slaven Bilic

Chris Wilder

Nuno Espirito Santo

Mikel Arteta

Enhanced rep (good)

Sam Allardyce

Graham Potter

Carlo Ancelotti

Dean Smith

Sean Dyche

Scott Parker

Brendan Rodgers

Manager of the year nominee

David Moyes

Marcelo Bielsa

Pep Guardiola

Thomas Tuchel

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

GIVEMESPORT's Kobe Tong says

Oof. You know there are going to be some angry Premier League fans right now.

For the most part, I'll happily admit to agreeing with Allcott because I think it's indisputable that Guardiola and Moyes have profited and prospered, while Mourinho and Bruce have flagged and failed.

However, I do have a few notes because I think it's incredibly harsh to suggest that Klopp has been 'stinking out the place' at Liverpool this season and he remains, for me, one of the world's best managers.

Allcott makes the point that Klopp deserves a fair amount of blame for the Reds' plight, which I don't necessarily disagree with, but there have simply been too many mitigating factors for me to rub salt in his wounds.

With injuries sweeping through the Anfield squad, particularly in defence, I don't think you can lump Klopp in the same category as managers who have beached their clubs in mid-table mediocrity.

Otherwise, Allardyce should drop down a few pegs and Rodgers is deserving of the top tier, but at the end of the day, this is the Premier League and you're only ever a few games away from either rising or falling through the ranks.

