Darren Till will fight fellow UFC middleweight contender Derek Brunson on August 14 in Las Vegas.

Liverpool fan favourite Till hopes another stateside victory will lead to a title shot against Israel Adesanya at some point later this year, with the UFC middleweight championship on the line.

Till (18-3-1) brilliantly recovered from his shock defeat to Jorge Masvidal by out-pointing Kelvin Gastelum in November 2019, but was left frustrated by Robert Whittaker in his most recent outing.

Despite the setback, the 28-year-old remains the UFC's No.6-ranked middleweight contender.

'The Gorilla' will now get the chance to get back on track when he takes on 'The Human Blanket' in the headline act of UFC Fight Night on August 14.

Brunson (22-7) has won four consecutive fights and beat short-notice replacement Kevin Holland back in March. The 37-year-old American is currently training with Gilbert Burns, Michael Chandler, and Luke Rockhold at Sanford MMA under head coach Henri Hooft.

Although contracts have not yet been signed, the UFC is working hard to finalize the 185-pound bout. News of the fight was first reported by ESPN.

The promotion has not announced an official location for the event, although it is understood that it is expected to take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, per sources.

Till is one of the most popular fighters on the UFC roster both inside and outside of the octagon.

And he'll be well aware a title shot would be within reach if he can get his hand raised on August 14. Israel Adesanya, the current UFC middleweight champion, has expressed interest in fighting Till several times in the past.

Former British UFC fighter Michael Bisping recently said: "I definitely see him [Till] being the champion at some point. He's only 27-years-old and he's getting better and better.

"It took me a while, he's had a fast rise. Not too fast because that fight with Robert Whittaker was razor thin, a super super close fight, it came down to one takedown in the fifth I reckon. And we know how good Whittaker is.

"Darren is only 27 and I firmly believe that in the future he will raise the gold. He will be the next champ for sure."

However, he must first deal with the dangerous Brunson, ranked No. 5 in the division, which will not be an easy task, particularly after his impressive decision win over Holland back in March.

