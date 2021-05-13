Undefeated 50-0 boxing legend Floyd Mayweather might be 44 years old, but the former 15x world champion continues to prove that time is no obstacle and looks in great shape in images of his most recent sparring session.

Mayweather, who only began training earlier this month, is currently in preparation for his upcoming exhibition bout against YouTuber-come-boxer Logan Paul.

The unlikely pair are scheduled to go toe-to-toe in the ring at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on June 6.

Clearly disrespected when Logan Paul's brother, Jake Paul, snatched his hat at a recent presser, Mayweather upped the ante on his training regime and has even gone so far as to ask his partner Anna Monroe to clear out of the family home, as he bids to secure a win over Paul.

Meanwhile, both Paul brothers have revealed that they have had to splash out on their own security team following Floyd's threat to 'kill' The Problem Child shortly after the aforementioned spat with the hat.

Mayweather calculably released the images of his sparring session shortly after the Pauls' announcement.

When asked a question about security in a recent interview with TMZ, Paul stated:

"Yeah [we're taking precautions]. Everywhere at all times.

"Dawg, when you have a guy with the resources and the wealth that Floyd Mayweather has and the connection and the network and he's saying, 'I'm'a kill that motherf***er.'

"Kill?! Death?! You're gonna kill my brother over a f***ing hat?!

"Yo, we take that s**t seriously man!"

The Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather fight had originally been scheduled to take place in February of this year but the lack of a crowd due to COVID regulations and low PPV sales were said to have put Money off the idea - the bout was subsequently rearranged for June.

Who knows if all this hat-snatching and extra protection is real or just being done to sell a fight that had formerly garnered less interest than expected during the build-up to its initial broadcast date In February 2021?

Regardless, whether by hook or by crook, one thing that is for sure is that Money and Paul are doing a much better job of hyping the bout this time around.

Money now expects to earn north of $70 million for a six-round exhibition fight against a man who has an 0-1 record.

The world has truly gone mad.

