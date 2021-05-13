Tottenham's next manager: Spurs set to talk to boss who's won only 20% of his games this season

Tottenham are set to hold talks with Scott Parker in the coming days about their vacant manager's position, as revealed by Football Insider.

What is the latest on Tottenham's manager search?

The north London club appear to want to push ahead with finding Jose Mourinho's successor sooner rather than later, and are expected to speak with a number of candidates for the role shortly.

Parker is believed to be on the list of managers that Spurs will make contact with, and Belgium boss Roberto Martinez also looks to be in contention to take over at Tottenham.

However, it has been reported that Spurs have given up hope of convincing Brendan Rodgers to leave Leicester, suggesting that the Northern Irishman will remain with the Foxes next term.

What is Parker's win rate at Fulham this season?

Fulham have struggled in 2020/21, and their relegation to the Championship was confirmed on Monday when they lost 2-0 at home to Burnley. That was their 18th defeat of the season, and they have been unable to string a set of results together throughout the campaign.

Out of their 40 games to date across all competitions, the Cottagers have won just eight, giving Parker a win rate of just 20%. No side in the division has won fewer league games than Fulham this year.

What has he struggled with most as Fulham boss?

Parker seems to have a huge flaw - his team don't win after falling behind.

Fulham have gone behind on 19 occasions this season, and they have not been able to win any of those games. In fact, they have only managed two draws from those matches, losing the other 17.

Looking back even further, this was an issue for Fulham when they got promoted from the Championship last year as well. The side were in losing positions 19 times in 2019/20, and only picked up two wins from those fixtures.

Are Spurs set to make a big mistake?

These statistics should certainly be a cause for concern for Daniel Levy.

The numbers suggest that Parker is unable to turn the tide in matches when his team fall behind. Given that the same thing was occurring in the Championship last season, it is fair to say that this is a long-standing issue that Parker needs to address.

On the other hand, there are still some positives to hiring him. The 40-year-old has made Fulham tough to break down at times this year - only two sides in the bottom half have conceded fewer goals.

He also speaks well, and it seems unlikely that he would attract the same level of controversy that Mourinho brought to the club during his stint at the helm.

Levy must now weigh up the positives and negatives before deciding whether Parker can indeed take Spurs forwards.

