On 13 May 2012, Sergio Aguero scored arguably the most iconic goal in football history.

A tumultuous and captivating Premier League title race between Manchester United and Manchester City reached a crescendo on the final day of the 2011/12 season.

City were eight points adrift of their Manchester rivals with six games to go and their dreams of lifting a maiden crown had seemingly been extinguished.

But, in a cinematic unravelling of events that included a derby day victory for City during the run-in, Roberto Mancini's side went into the final game of the season top of the league on goal difference, knowing that a win over Queens Park Rangers would guarantee them the title.

QPR were languishing in 17th place and had the worst away record in the league when they arrived at the Etihad Stadium but, in typical City fashion, the hosts conspired to fall at the final hurdle.

Pablo Zabaleta scored the opener just before half time and put City on course to clinch the tile following a nervy first 45 minutes.

But the game took a dramatic turn after the interval and the second 45 remains one of the most chaotic and stunning halves of football you're ever likely to see.

Djibril Cisse drew QPR, who were fighting for their top-flight status, level in the 48th minute. Just seven minutes later Joey Barton was sent off for violent conduct and handed his former club a numerical advantage with 35 minutes left to find a winner.

Eleven minutes later, however, City continued to deviate further from the script.

Against all the odds, Jamie Mackie headed home QPR's second on the day to complete the turnaround, leaving a gobsmacked Etihad Stadium in a state of shock.

Typical City.

The game fizzled towards its conclusion. City lacked the creative spark needed to dissect the ten men of QPR.

As the game ticked into injury time the dreams of a success-starved fanbase had already turned to ash. Up in the North East, Man United were leading 1-0 against Sunderland and, with the news of City's choking filtering through, title celebrations had already begun in earnest in the stands.

But then came the ultimate twist. Edin Dzeko nodded home a 92nd minute goal from David Silva's corner to give City a lifeline.

The Bosnian grabbed the ball and darted towards the centre circle as the City players regrouped and set themselves to push for a winner.

That slice of hope stimulated the City fans back into life and the players threw everything at QPR in search of a winner. We all know what happened next.

Having received the ball from Aguero, Mario Balotelli spun on the edge of the area, looked up and stretched out a right boot to slide the ball back into the Argentine's path to complete the one-two.

Despite getting clipped by a desperate last-ditch lunge from Nedhum Onouha, Aguero stayed on his feet, composed himself, and blasted the ball beyond Paddy Kenny to spark scenes of unadulterated delirium across the stadium.

Mancini, his players, the fans and the coaching staff lost their minds while Sky Sports commentator Martin Tyler kept his head and delivered a genius summary of the events under the circumstances.

"You'll never see anything like this ever again, so drink it in."

We don't doubt it, Martin.

Nothing has come close ever since and, given the extraordinary circumstances of the occasion - the Manchester rivalry, City's 44-year wait for a domestic title, two injury time goals, Barton's red card, QPR's barren away record - Aguero's goal remains the most incredible moment in football history.

It'll take some topping. Happy Sergio Aguero day.

News Now - Sport News