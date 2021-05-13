Leicester transfer rumours: Foxes set to land 22-year-old star in cut-price deal

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Leicester are closing in on an "amazing deal" to sign Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare this summer.

What's the latest transfer news involving Soumare?

Speculation over Soumare's future has been rife in recent weeks, with the 22-year-old being linked with both Manchester clubs and Italian giants Serie A.

However, Romano revealed on Twitter earlier this week that Soumare is set to join Leicester in the next transfer window.

What has Romano said on his latest podcast?

Speaking on The Here We Go Podcast, Romano claimed that Leicester are expected to sign Soumare in the near future, and that he will move to the King Power Stadium for a considerably lower fee than has been reported by some outlets, which represents an "amazing deal" for the Foxes.

Romano said: "The agreement is set to be completed. I saw some references saying €35m (£30.1m) – it’s not like this. It’s less than €25m (£21.5m), so it will be an amazing deal. You can say: ‘how is it possible? He is an amazing midfielder?’ Yes, but he has only one year on his contract left with Lille and he wants to leave the club.

"So, he has an agreement on personal terms with Leicester, he wants to go to Leicester, but also Leicester are now going to complete everything about details with Lille. They are waiting to be 100% qualified for the Champions League to complete everything and then Soumare will be going to Leicester in the next weeks."

What are Soumare's stats this season?

Soumare has been a regular in Lille's side this season, making 30 Ligue 1 appearances.

As per WhoScored, the defensive midfielder has managed 41 tackles and 36 interceptions - these numbers would put him inside the top six at Leicester in both categories.

The youngster, who has 13 caps for France Under-21s, has played an important role in taking Lille to the brink of winning the Ligue 1 title for the first time in a decade. The side are three points clear of PSG at the top of the table heading into the final two games of the campaign.

1 of 15 David Nugent Tranmere Oldham Wigan Wrexham

Are Leicester set to land another bargain deal?

It seems likely.

Looking back at Leicester's transfer activity in recent windows, they have managed to pick up James Maddison, alongside a trio of defenders in Ricardo Pereira, Caglar Soyuncu and Timothy Castagne, all for around the £20m mark. These four players have all become first-team regulars in recent seasons.

Soumare appears to be the next player that will cost them a similar figure, and you would not bet against him making a positive impact at the club as well.

When factoring in the players that they have let go - selling Harry Maguire, Riyad Mahrez and Ben Chilwell for a combined fee of over £180m - it is clear that Leicester are very good at getting value for money with regards to incomings and outgoings at the club.

With this transfer policy in place, it is no surprise that the side are currently thriving, and if they stick with this method of striking bargain deals, it will hold them in good stead to continue to challenge at the top end of the Premier League table.

News Now - Sport News