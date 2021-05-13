Fabrizio Romano names Arsenal player "expected" to leave the club this summer

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Lucas Torreira is expected to leave Arsenal this summer after a loan spell at Atletico Madrid.

What's the latest transfer news involving Lucas Torreira?

Romano has cast doubt on Torreira's future at the Gunners stating that the Uruguayan midfielder is expected to leave the club.

The Arsenal midfielder was sent on loan to Atletico Madrid last summer by Mikel Arteta and is presumably not in the Spaniard's plans ahead of next season. Romano also confirmed that Arsenal are still planning together with Arteta in regards to future transfers.

Will Arsenal miss him next season?

Arsenal have limited options in midfield and as it stands will have even less going into next season.

Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard are set to return to Real Madrid this summer upon the expiry of their loan deals, which would leave the Gunners with just three senior midfield options in Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny and Granit Xhaka.

Despite the lack of midfielders, Arsenal still probably won't miss Torreira next season. If he were to leave the club in the coming transfer window as expected, then Arsenal will likely be on the lookout for an extra body to bolster their midfield ranks.

Brighton's Yves Bissouma is one of the club's main targets this summer according to the Daily Star, and his physicality and height is better suited to the Premier League than the skilset of Torreira, who has also struggled for form in Spain.

What are Torreira's stats in La Liga this season?

According to WhoScored, the 25-year-old made just three starts in La Liga for Atletico Madrid and has the second lowest rating in the entire squad (6.3) of players that have started three or more games this season.

The Uruguayan has been defensively lacklustre in La Liga with just 0.4 tackles per game and has been physically overrun winning just 0.2 aerial duels in midfield. However, his passing is one of very few redeeming statistics this season having achieved an 87.2% pass success rate.

Who else does Fabrizio Romano say could leave Arsenal?

Based on a tweet from Romano, Arsenal could part ways with Hector Bellerin who "has huge chances to leave the club in the summer".

Romano also reported that Arsenal are in the market to secure a new right back at the club. Other than Bellerin, Cedric Soares and Calum Chambers are the only senior options in that position.

According to reports from Fichajes.net, the Gunners are looking to acquire Real Betis right-back Emerson Royal who is on loan from Barcelona and at 22 years old, he could be a long-term replacement for Bellerin.

