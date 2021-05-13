Every time the race for the top four looks to be done and dusted, a shock result blows things wide open yet again.

Leicester’s victory over Manchester United on Tuesday looked to end the battle for Champions League qualification.

However, 24 hours later, Chelsea lost at home to Arsenal to give hope to the club below them - most notably Liverpool and West Ham.

So how has that left the Premier League table?

Leicester are on 66 points having played 36 matches. Chelsea are on 64 points with also just two matches left. West Ham have a game in hand on 58 points, while Liverpool are a point further back with four matches still to play.

The situation is complicated by the fact Chelsea and Leicester still have to play each other next week.

Read More - Summer transfer window: When does it open and who will move this summer?

It’s almost impossible to predict what’s going to happen.

However, we’ve given it our best shot by predicting the outcome of every match between now and the end of the season to form a final league table.

In Thursday’s rearranged match between Manchester United and Liverpool, we predicted a 1-1 draw.

Let’s take you through our predictions for the remaining gameweeks.

Gameweek 36

Leicester and Chelsea have already played but we have West Ham dropping crucial points away to Brighton, while Liverpool beat already relegated West Brom. Spurs keep their faint hopes alive by beating Wolves 2-1.

Gameweek 37

It’s the crunch match between Chelsea and Leicester, which comes just days after the FA Cup final. We think Thomas Tuchel’s side will edge it at Stamford Bridge in front of fans. Tottenham drop two points against Aston Villa, while Liverpool get a huge win away to Burnley. West Ham stay alive with victory against West Brom.

Gameweek 38

So, the final day. Chelsea can only draw against an Aston Villa side buoyed by the return of fans to Villa Park. The Blues may also have one eye on the upcoming Champions League final. Also losing to Chelsea in midweek, Leicester can only draw against Spurs on the final day, while Liverpool scrape past Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace. Everton get a shock victory against a much-changed Man City side.

So, how does that leave the Premier League table?

Wow, look how close that is. Chelsea finish third on 68 points, while Liverpool are just one point behind them in fourth, beating Leicester to Champions League football thanks to an ever so slightly superior goal difference.

West Ham and Everton are only two points behind themselves showing there’s still hope for them in the coming weeks.

One thing is for sure, there are still plenty of twists and turns to come.

Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal Match Reaction & Fan Phone In (The Football Terrace)

News Now - Sport News