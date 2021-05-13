Riding high on confidence from his better than anticipated return to the ring towards the back end of last year, Iron Mike Tyson has claimed to be 'invincible' during a recent conversation on his podcast.

Tyson went toe-to-toe against fellow boxing legend, Roy Jones Jr in November 2020 after a lengthy 15-year hiatus from the sport of boxing.

The bout ended in a draw but viewers felt both men, considering their age, had put in strong performances.

In a recent episode of the Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson podcast, the former undisputed heavyweight champion said:

“F**k the comeback. Everybody knew I was in the gutter, everybody knew I was doing dope, it’s about this.

"I want to be up more than anybody in the f***ing world deep down. No one can stop me, I’m invincible.”

It's unclear as to whether Tyson meant his ability to overcome life's obstacles made him mentally invincible, or if he truly felt physically invisible in the ring at present, though I'd be willing to wager on the former, personally.

That being said, Tyson does have plans to return to the squared-circle later in 2021 and has been in talks regarding a trilogy fight with perhaps his greatest in-ring foe, Evander Holyfield.

Tyson is 0-2 against Holyfield, with the second fight forever etched into boxing infamy after Iron was disqualified for biting off a chunk of the Real Deal's ear.

The trilogy bout vs Holyfield isn’t expected to come to fruition, however, at least not this year, since the Real Deal has agreed to square off against the man who ended Tyson's career in 2005, Irish journeyman, Kevin McBride instead.

Undeterred and eager to bang, since the announcement of Holyfield vs McBride, Iron Mike has seemingly switched his focus to Lennox Lewis.

In an interview with TMZ, Tyson claimed:

“I’m going to fight Lennox Lewis. Yeah, September.”

British former undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, Lennox Lewis has confirmed that talks are underway for the bout, adding that:

"If the public wanted it then we would probably talk."

But it appears Lewis is struggling to find the motivation to get back in the ring: the last undisputed heavyweight champion of the world went on to tell TMZ:

"I don't know. I don't really have nothing pushing me in the ring right now. People would love to see that fight but I don't know."

Tyson and Lewis have thrown down before - Lewis emerged the victor on that occasion, knocking Tyson out to retain his status as the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world at the Memphis Pyramid, Tennessee in 2002.

Fight fans will have to wait and see how everything plays out between Tyson and Lewis. But, as we all know, if the price is right, boxers fight.

Personally, I'm not so sure I want to watch an aged Lennox Lewis, a man who retired as the undisputed champion of the world and has since been awarded an MBE and CBE, goaded back into the ring when his heart's not truly in it.

Then again, I didn't want to see Ben Askren lower himself to Jake Paul either, but I still bought the PPV, and look what happened there!

Let's wait and see...

