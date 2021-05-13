How To Get Better At Apex Legends

Apex Legends is now in its ninth season and there is always room for gamers to improve and dominate the multiplayer scene.

The battle royale game, developed by Respawn Entertainment, came in to compete against the likes of Call of Duty Warzone and Fortnite while implementing their own ideas and unique twists.

The game inherits a range of different, exciting characters, which can be difficult for players to grasp - especially those who are new Apex Legends players.

Tactics, settings and knowing the map are just a few ways to improve as a player, so we have created a list of all of the unique ways for you to become a better Apex Legends gamer.

Here is how you can get better at Apex Legends:

Use Training mode to help with shooting, snapping and strafing- Training mode is an ideal way to get better, and you can do a bunch of things in the mode Apex provides, so you should be better in no time.

Find the best sensitivity- The settings are crucial and depending on how you play, your sensitivity can either be super high or low. Therefore test out which sensitivity is best for you on either controller or PC

Working out recoil- In the training mode and mid-game you should pay extra attention to what guns have the most recoil. If you are good with your aim, you can adjust easily to this, however if you are not, you might want to work out which guns have the least recoil to help make your aim better in the game

Drop right into the action- Training is good, but it cannot prepare you for the battle against real players. Start dropping into places where a lot of people drop so that you can get use to battle quickly

Work out which operator best suits you- Apex has operators and each team can only have one of each. Therefore you need to work out which operator best suits your style and this will give you a big advantage

Keep an eye on your health- When battling your health will understandably drop, so it is essential to keep an eye on it and if you can, heal yourself mid battle

Following these tips will definitely help you to improve and you will be getting them victories in no time with your teammates.



