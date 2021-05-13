Sam Kerr and Fran Kirby: Chelsea stars feature in brilliant kit drop

Some of Chelsea’s biggest female stars have been included in the club’s brilliant promotional video for their new kit.

Fearsome attacking trio Sam Kerr, Fran Kirby and Pernille Harder all feature in the video, which is 1960s inspired and features music from English rock band The Zombies. Defender Magda Eriksson also makes an appearance.

One particular scene featuring Kirby relaxing on a sofa with a lion on a rug in front of her has caught the eye of Chelsea fans. Molly Hudson, women’s football journalist with The Times, shared a screenshot of the scene with the caption: “Me waiting for woso Twitter to kick off again today.”

The female stars appear alongside players from the men’s team, including Mason Mount, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech.

Created by Nike, Chelsea’s new home kit is inspired by the ‘60s Op-Art movement made famous in London. The kit is a vibrant blue, with hints of yellow in the side-tape and Nike swoosh. The print continues on the shorts, while the socks are white with a yellow and blue trim.

According to Chelsea, the shirt is constructed with 100 percent recycled polyester fabric, which is made from recycled plastic bottles.

The women’s team will first wear the kit on Sunday, when they take on Barcelona in the final of the Champions League. Chelsea will be hoping Kerr, Kirby, Harder and Eriksson are all at the top of their game.

Australia’s Kerr and England’s Kirby combined to rack up 37 goals and 18 assists this season as Chelsea retained the WSL title. Harder achieved nine goals and three assists in her debut season for the club, while Eriksson showed how integral she was to the Chelsea defence during a recent injury absence.

