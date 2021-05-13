The UEFA Champions League final is set to be hosted in Portugal after the continental governing body decided that Istanbul was no longer a viable venue.

After Turkey was place into a COVID related lockdown, it became clear that the health of both fans and players alike would needlessly be put at risk should the showpiece event go ahead as originally planned.

As a result, UEFA were forced to scramble together a new venue, announcing today that the biggest club game in football will be hosted in Portugal.

The date for the final remains unchanged while it is reported that UEFA have given 6,000 tickets to each set of fans.

Unfortunately, for fans of Chelsea and Manchester City, negotiations to host the event at Wembley Stadium in London stalled and, with time of the essence, UEFA moved swiftly to secure another venue.

UEFA was unable to secure the quarantine exemptions required for media and guests to be able to fly into London for the climax of its biggest competition.

Portugal is not on the travel 'Red List' for the UK meaning a limited number of fans will be allowed to cross borders and attend the game.

With City securing their first ever spot in a UCL final, you can imagine that fans will be willing to move heaven and earth to be in attendance.

The Chelsea faithful will be hoping their team can upset the odds once again with yet another win over City this season.

Thomas Tuchel certainly seems to have Pep Guardiola's number in England, but when it comes to major finals, you can just about throw the form book out the window.

