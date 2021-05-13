Manchester United received confirmation on Tuesday that they won’t be winning the Premier League this season.

Their loss to Leicester at Old Trafford meant they could no longer reach Manchester City at the summit of English football.

Not that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer particularly cared as he made 10 changes ahead of Thursday’s clash against Liverpool.

Due to the cancellation of the original fixture, United have been forced to play three matches in five days and decided to rest players against Leicester presumably to field their strongest XI against Liverpool.

Whatever the outcome of the clash on Thursday, it’s likely United will be finishing second this season. Coming runners-up to this incredible Man City side certainly isn’t a disgrace.

If they manage to win the Europa League too, they can consider it a very good campaign.

It’s certainly been a very good season for Luke Shaw.

The left-back is a contender for the club’s Player of the Year award after brilliant performances week-in, week-out.

Shaw really has rekindled his best form and has forced his way back into the England squad ahead of Euro 2020.

While his form hasn’t gone unnoticed, his pre-match routine when he enters the pitch may have.

Until now.

That’s because a TikTok video of Shaw little shuffle ahead of matches is going viral.

The video shows Shaw doing his best slalom skier impression after crossing the white line onto the pitch. Accompanied with some hip-hop music and a tweet from Shaw saying ‘I always do it’ after a fan pointed it out after the Roma match last week. The video has got more than 12k likes on Twitter and more than 2k retweets.

It really is rather funny. Check it out:

What is he doing?

Recently, Shaw was asked about his fine form this season and the former Southampton man admitted that there has been plenty of changes.

“A lot of things [have contributed]. One of them is the manager [Ole Gunnar Solskjaer], and I’m not just saying that as he’s sat next to me,” Shaw said, per Goal.

“Myself as well, I’ve changed a lot of things and I believe in myself more and I feel a lot more confident.

“The most important thing is I am just enjoying playing football again and that is important to have for our job, you need to enjoy it and I’m doing that.

“The team is going in right direction and I want to be part of it, so I need to keep high performances up to keep myself in the team, because there is competition all over the squad and I want to keep improving and getting better and keep helping the team to push to get trophies.

"When asked whether this season has been his best at United, the 25-year-old said: “Yeah definitely. The season I won player of the year, you could have picked anyone out of the hat – I don’t think there was a standout person that season.

“I think this season is my best and I’m enjoying it and I need to keep working hard and keep improving and I feel like I can keep getting better and give more to the team.

“I need to be doing that and keep going and keep my head down and what will come, will come.”

Perhaps it’s all down to his pre-match routine…

