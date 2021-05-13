Derby County news: Concerning twist emerges in Erik Alonso's protracted takeover saga

Since experiencing the euphoria of avoiding relegation to third-tier last weekend, Derby County's off-the-field concerns have once again dominated the headlines.

The Rams were ordered to pay former player Richard Keogh £2m in compensation earlier this week as a result of an employment tribunal based around the Republic of Ireland international's involvement in a car crash in 2019.

The Rams' future in the Championship remains uncertain as they may face a points deduction after the EFL won its appeal against the club in relation to the breach of Financial Fair Play rules.

If Derby are docked points for the 2020/21 campaign instead of the upcoming 2021/22 campaign, they will be relegated to League One with Wycombe Wanderers taking their place in the second-tier.

Meanwhile, a fresh twist regarding the club's protracted takeover saga has cast more doubt over whether a deal will be completed.

According to the Derby Telegraph, Tajinderpal Sumal has stepped down from his role of director of No Limit Sports which is the company that is fronted by Spanish businessman Alonso.

Alonso has still yet to learn whether he has passed the EFL's Owners and Directors test after agreeing to purchase Derby last month from current owner Mel Morris.

Doubts emerged over the legitimacy of the 29-year-old's deal on the eve of the club's recent clash with Sheffield Wednesday as it was revealed that his bank account had been frozen by tax authorities in Spain who were investigating the £65m which he used to provide proof of funds to the Football League.

1 of 15 Which Toure brother played more games for Manchester City? Yaya Toure Kolo Toure

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst Sumal's decision to resign from his role at No Limit Sports may not mean that Alonso's deal is dead in the water, it is unquestionably bad news for Derby as they have already experienced one failed takeover bid this season.

With the EFL yet to confirm whether they deem Alonso to be capable of guiding the Rams into a new dawn, any plans for the future are currently on hold at Pride Park.

This uncertainty may affect the club's decision making when it comes to offering some of their out-of-contract players fresh deals in the coming weeks.

Furthermore, Derby may not be able to draft in new individuals due to the fact that they are currently in limbo.

For the Rams' sake, they will be hoping that a final decision regarding Alonso's takeover is made relatively quickly by the EFL as they cannot afford this saga to drag on over the summer.

Everything you need to know about the summer transfer window - Read more!

News Now - Sport News