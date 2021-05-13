Tyson Fury has promised Anthony Joshua 'a war' when the two meet in the ring on August 14.

Fury, 32, is back in the gym after taking some time off to watch Canelo Alvarez's knockout victory over Billy Joe Saunders at the AT&T Stadium in Texas last Saturday night.

And now The Gypsy King has warned Joshua that he will not be spared his wrath when they fight for all the bragging rights.

Fury pulled no punches as he uploaded a video of himself taking his frustration out on a punching bag, accompanied with the caption: "Anthony Joshua are you ready for a war p****?"

He added: "Working hard to give the fans a big KO!!!"

The comments come after Joshua slammed Fury for threatening to pull out of their undisputed heavyweight title fight.

Fury sat down with Eddie Hearn for an episode of his podcast 'No Passion No Point' ahead of Alvarez's fight with Saunders last weekend and told him exactly how he plans to put his prized fighter to sleep.

And when Fury vowed to knock Joshua out cold and claimed he will "retire with the crown", AJ fired back at his fellow Brit about how "we're all tired of the talk."

"Spartan," the 31-year-old wrote in reply to the Furious One.

"I’m tired. My fans are tired. Your fans are tired. We’re all tired of the talk. Less talk. More action!"

It didn't take long for Fury to respond in typical fashion: "Come get some then you big ugly dosser???? YOUR [sic] NO TALK NO ACTION."

The rivalry between AJ and Fury continues to build up steam ahead of one of the biggest bouts in British boxing history.

Both fighters are in training for the biggest fight of their careers to date, with an announcement expected to be made in the coming days.

"We thought about making some noise tonight", Hearn said to Boxing Social in the aftermath of Alvarez's win over Saunders.

"But, I think because of the various broadcasters, it wouldn’t have gone down too well.

"But I will tell you, it is 100 per cent being announced this week. Yes, I’ve said that a few times.

"I’m going one better than that; by our Manchester show…oh f***** hell I’ve put myself in it now.

"I think I am safe to say that! We had a good meeting with the governing bodies where we confirmed that position to them.

"I’m not going to say too much, but.."

