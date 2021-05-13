Liverpool transfer rumours: Fabrizio Romano delivers update on Dortmund's Jadon Sancho

According to Fabrizio Romano, Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho has attracted the interest of Liverpool, however the Reds would only buy him as a replacement for one of their current attacking players.

What's the latest transfer news involving Jadon Sancho?

Romano, speaking on the Here We Go podcast, confirmed that Liverpool are interested in bringing Sancho to Anfield this summer and could have to fight off interest from fierce rivals Manchester United.

Romano said, "I have been told Liverpool have an interest in Jadon Sancho, if they sell some attacking players. Interest? Yes. Official bids, nothing. Official negotiations, nothing and of course Manchester United are still interested in Jadon Sancho."

United were close to signing Sancho last summer and are in the frame again this year. However, it seems Liverpool will only move for him if one of their current attackers leaves Anfield.

What is the key to signing Sancho?

According to Romano the key to signing Sancho this summer is speed and Dortmund have made their position crystal clear.

"Let’s see now what happens in the next weeks if some of these clubs will officially move with Borussia Dortmund, because they’ve been so clear," said Romano.

"If you want to sign Sancho you have to pay and you have to pay quick. If you want to take time you’re not getting the player."

How many goals has Sancho scored this season?

The 21-year-old has scored 14 goals for Dortmund this season and has been one of the standout players in the Bundesliga.

Whilst ranking as the fourth highest rated player in the division according to WhoScored (7.54), he is also third in the league in terms of average key passes.

The winger has achieved 2.7 key passes per game, which in comparison to Liverpool's squad would rank him first above Trent Alexander-Arnold who has averaged 2.

His Bundesliga stats continue to impress as he ranks third in the league for dribbles per game, having averaged 2.9 this season.

Who could leave if Liverpool sign Sancho?

Whilst the likes of Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri were expected to leave last summer according to the Athletic, it seems more likely Sancho would be a replacement for one of the famous front three.

Mohamed Salah has carried the Reds on the goal front with 20 Premier League strikes and according to reports from Bild, Liverpool could try to sign Sancho if the Egyptian leaves this summer.

However, the likes of Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane have both struggled for goalscoring form this season, so if Jurgen Klopp is looking to refresh his squad, one of those two could well make way.

Firmino has been particularly off the boil scoring just six league goals as Liverpool's centre forward this term. He has already found himself shunned out of the side on occasion in favour of Diogo Jota.

Mane, meanwhile, has netted nine times and is on course for his worst scoring campaign in the Premier League.







