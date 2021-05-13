Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has issued praise for Red Bull driver Max Verstappen but says that the Dutchman is not the only young driver that we should be getting excited about in Formula 1.

The title fight already looks set to be between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen this season with the latter currently trailing the Briton by 14 points in the Drivers' standings.

Indeed, the Spanish Grand Prix underlined just what a formidable combination the Mercedes team and Hamilton are with the way they outfoxed Red Bull and Verstappen and it's clear the young Dutch star is going to have to pull out all the stops if he wants to become world champion.

Certainly, many are of the opinion he will win the title eventually but Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has suggested that the Red Bull man is not the only driver with a hugely bright future in the sport.

“Max is definitely a fantastic star for the future, but he's not alone," Wolff said in an interview with Motorsport.com.

"I see a group of very good and young drivers coming who are not yet in a machine that can be won. It will be nice to follow how that unfolds further."

Certainly, the likes of Lando Norris and George Russell should be considered in that category with the former starting the season brilliantly and the latter obviously already on the radar at Mercedes.

Then you have the likes of Charles Leclerc at Ferrari who continues to do a stellar job and Esteban Ocon at Alpine whilst there's hope yet that rookies Mick Schumacher and Yuki Tsunoda can leave a real impression on the sport whilst they are here too.

They're all working hard, as is Max, but at the moment it's one of the elder statesmen that continues to set the benchmark.

