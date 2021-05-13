Nottingham Forest transfer news: Yuri Ribeiro issues hint about his Reds future

With the summer transfer window set to open next month for English clubs, it will be intriguing to see how Nottingham Forest go about their business following an underwhelming 2020/21 campaign in the Championship.

Despite illustrating some signs of promise under the guidance of manager Chris Hughton, the Reds' lack of attacking threat stifled their progress in the second-tier as they were forced to settle for a 17th place finish.

Considering that his side were only able to find the back of the net on 37 occasions in 46 league games, it would be at all surprising if the 62-year-old decides to bolster his options in order to try and solve this issue.

However, before Hughton drafts in some fresh faces, he may first have to wave goodbye to one of Forest's players who has revealed an update concerning his future.

Having yet to sign a new deal at the City Ground, Yuri Ribeiro could leave the Reds upon the expiry of his current contract.

In a post on Twitter, the defender thanked Forest for giving him the chance to play in England and wished the club success for the future.

Ribeiro said: "Playing in England has always been a dream.

"Thanks Nottingham Forest for allowing me that.

"We wanted more this season but it's not always possible.

"I'm sure this club will achieve what it deserves in the future.

"For me it was an incredible experience!

"I've learned a lot this year!

"Thank you all for the support!"

A report by Portuguese news outlet Record earlier this year suggested that Ribeiro was keen to return to the Primeira Liga this summer and was being tracked by several unnamed sides in his homeland.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst Ribeiro has yet to officially confirm whether he will be leaving Forest this summer, this message certainly suggests that he is about to move on to pastures new.

Since joining the Reds from Benfica in 2019, the full-back has made 57 appearances for the club in all competitions.

After averaging a WhoScored match rating of 6.79 during the 2019/20 campaign, Ribeiro was unable to push on last season as he registered a score of 6.64 in the Championship.

Whereas the defender has lacked consistency at times since the turn of the year, it would unquestionably be a blow for Forest if he does depart as it will leave them short of options at full-back.

Therefore, it is imperative that Hughton drafts up a list of replacements for Ribeiro as a failure to secure the services of a quality defender this summer could have a negative impact on the Reds' fortunes next season.

