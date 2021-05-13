Sheffield Wednesday transfer news: Owls weighing up swoop for Southampton prospect

Having suffered the heartbreak of relegation earlier this month, Sheffield Wednesday will now need to switch their focus to what is expected to be a busy summer of transfer activity at Hillsborough.

Yet to agree fresh terms with a host of their current players, the Owls could witness a mass exodus in the coming weeks as manager Darren Moore looks to put his own stamp on the club's squad.

With third-tier football on the horizon, it is imperative that Wednesday get their recruitment spot-on as a failure to do so may result another disappointing campaign.

The Owls could already be about to bolster their options by making their first signing of the window if recent reports are anything to go by.

According to Yorkshire Live, Wednesday are keen on securing the services of Southampton prospect David Agbontohoma who is set to become a free agent this summer due to the fact that he has yet to be offered a new deal at St Mary's Stadium.

The 19-year-old, who previously played for Arsenal at academy level before joining the Saints, was handed a trial by the Owls earlier this month.

After impressing for Wednesday's Under-23 side in their victory over Watford last week, Agbontohoma could now be in line to earn a permanent deal.

Whilst the defender has yet to feature at Southampton's senior side, he was given his first taste of professional football in the EFL Trophy last year as he made appearances for the club's Under-23s in their clashes with Milton Keynes Dons and Northampton Town.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This could turn out to be somewhat of a shrewd move by Moore as Agbontohoma could potentially develop into a classy operator under his guidance if the Owls can convince him to make the move to Hillsborough.

Although the teenager has struggled to force his way into Ralph Hasenhuttl's plans for the future, he has made 16 appearances at Under-23 level this season in the Premier League 2 Division 1 and thus may now be ready to make the step up to senior football.

Whereas it would be naïve to suggest that Agbontohoma would be an upgrade on Wednesday's existing options at centre-back at this stage of his career, he may be a good long-term investment for the club.

Providing that he continues to make strides in terms of his development, the defender could have a positive impact on the Owls' fortunes in the not too distant future.

