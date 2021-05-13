Man United transfer rumours: Fabrizio Romano delivers "crazy" Erling Haaland update

According to famed football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United target Erling Haaland will remain at Borussia Dortmund next season unless they receive any "crazy" bids.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Erling Haaland?

Based on reports from ESPN, United are among some of the interested parties in the chase to sign Haaland from Dortmund.

Speaking on The Transfer Window podcast, Duncan Castles stated that the forward is valued by the Bundesliga club at €180m (£154.5m), a fee that he believes only Manchester City can afford with some clubs willing to wait until next summer.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Haaland?

Italian journalist Romano, via the Here We Go podcast, suggested that Haaland will remain a Dortmund player next season unless any "crazy" bids are submitted, which he says seems difficult in the current market.

Romano said, "Let’s see what Raiola will do, if he will bring some crazy bids in the summer, or not. But it’s complicated to pay big big money this summer for a single player.

"So let’s see what happens but at the moment Borussia Dortmund are saying Haaland is not moving, in particular if they are going [to be] in the Champions League."

He added, "Crazy bids, but at the moment there are no crazy bids."

Could Haaland stay at Dortmund next season?

The Italian journalist said that Dortmund's position is clear and they believe that the Norwegian will remain at the club next season.

Romano said, "For Borussia Dortmund they have a clear position, they are convinced that Erling Haaland is staying."

Romano stressed the importance of Champions League football to Haaland and suggested that if Dortmund can qualify, they'll be in a strong position to retain the forward.

He said, "Now the situation with the Champions League spot seems a bit different after winning against Leipzig, so they are confident they can be in the Champions League next season. If they will be in the Champions League they’ll be prepared to fight to keep Erling Haaland [for] one more season."

If Haaland is to remain at the club he will be available for his release clause fee in 2022 which is reportedly €75m (£64.5m).

What Haaland alternatives should United consider?

Securing the services of Edinson Cavani for another season at Old Trafford was key to ensuring that they would still have a top centre forward at the club.

Despite retaining Cavani, the club are short on central attackers and based on the following reports they could opt for Premier League alternatives to Haaland.

According to Ian McGarry speaking on the Transfer Window podcast, Harry Kane is "very much desired" by United and the 164 Premier League goals to his name makes him an exciting proposition if a deal could be agreed.

Keeping with the theme of English centre forwards, the Red Devils have also been linked with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and based on reports from Stretty News, Everton would accept offers of no less than £80m. The England international has scored 16 Premier League goals this season.

