Manchester City have been crowned Premier League champions.

Pep Guardiola's side stormed to the title with an incredibly impressive run during the second half of the season and their success was confirmed when Leicester City beat Manchester United on Tuesday.

Without even kicking a ball midweek, The Citizens wrapped up their crown with three games to spare, winning the Premier League for the third time in four seasons.

It's fair to say then, that Man City players deserve to celebrate after wrestling back the title from rivals Liverpool who won it during the last campaign.

And celebrate they will. While the ongoing pandemic means we didn't see wild parties as we have in years gone by, many stars took to social media to share messages and videos with the fans.

Some even decided to celebrate WWE style - by posing with a custom world heavyweight championship belt!

Check out the image of Phil Foden and Tommy Doyle repping the strap below:

We love that! Man City players will be hoping they'll be gifted another belt by WWE soon - perhaps after winning the Champions League final?

Guardiola's side are set to meet Premier League rivals Chelsea on May 29, as the two teams go head-to-head to see who will be crowned Champions of Europe.

Both clubs, of course, have the chance to end the season with more than one piece of silverware.

Man City are hoping to add the Champions League to the Carabao Cup and Premier League title they have already won, while Chelsea could do the FA Cup and Champions League double.

The Manchester club may be made slight favourites ahead of the final, but if last weekend's fixture between the two was anything to go by, we'll be in for quite a treat.

It was Chelsea who won 2-1 last Saturday, stealing all three points from their hosts with a last-minute winner at The Etihad.

They'll be hoping for a repeat in Portugal later this month, while Man City players will be hoping to lift another trophy - and perhaps title belt - above their heads.

