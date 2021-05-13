Tottenham transfer news: Joachim Andersen likely to join Spurs over Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur have been scouting Joachim Andersen for at least three years and are finally in pole position to sign him this summer ahead of bitter rivals Arsenal, according to Dean Jones.

Strengthening in central defence does appear to be high on Spurs' agenda this summer.

Indeed, their lapses at the back have been well-documented this season and recent reports from Football Insider claimed they were keen to bring in a replacement for Davinson Sanchez this summer.

Andersen was touted as a potential target for Spurs by The Athletic recently too, so would certainly seem to be someone they are considering.

While speaking on yesterday's episode of the Touchline Talk Podcast, Jones revealed the extent of Spurs' interest.

"To be honest, I think Arsenal face a battle to get him [Andersen]," he said from the 15:55 mark onwards.

"From what I've heard, Tottenham are definitely in pole position to get him.

"They've monitored him for quite a long time.

"At least three years he's been on their radar and they've been considering a move for him. I think, from what I've been told, his performances at Fulham have just convinced them that this is the guy they need to go for."

Despite Fulham's relegation, Andersen has been praised.

Speaking on an episode of The Two Robbies Podcast in March, former Wimbledon striker and pundit Robbie Earle praised the 24-year-old Danish international.

"He’s 24 years of age – he’s a man back there. He can win it, he can play, looks like he’s got a little bit about him to organise those in and around him," he said.

“Right now, he would be a perfect fit for Liverpool Football Club, by the way. Good size, can play, looks commanding, looks like he can organise, he’s 24 years of age."

Indeed, in comparison to Spurs' current options at the back, Andersen does look to be a more commanding presence.

According to WhoScored data, the Lyon loanee wins more aerial duels on average per game (3.2) than any of Sanchez, Toby Alderweireld or Eric Dier while also averaging more interceptions over the same period (1.4).

Given Spurs rank tenth in the league for aerial duels won, bringing in that kind of commanding presence could help shore things up, while interception average is currently higher than anyone in their squad who has played more than ten games.

Clearly capable of winning the ball back and blocking passing lanes in the last line of defence, Andersen would appear to be someone who could make an impact for Spurs.

