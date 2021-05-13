Daniel Dubois' plan for Bogdan Dinu is simple: switch off his lights as soon as possible.

The big-hitting Londoner was beaten for the first time in his career by Joe Joyce in a shock defeat last year and subsequently surrendered his former British and Commonwealth belts to his fellow Brit.

But Dubois (15-1, 14 KO's) has been given an immediate shot at redemption against Romania's Dinu for the vacant WBA interim heavyweight title. It will be shown live on BT Sport.

The 23-year-old, who has won all but one of his 16 fights, with just one opponent going the distance, admits he is frustrated by his delayed return to the ring, but believes it will prove to be one of his easiest fights.

"Over six months of frustrations are ready to come out," Dubois said to DAZN. "You are going to see the best version of Daniel Dubois in that ring on June 5.

"I will beat Bogdan Dinu up and knock him out."

Dubois accepts all the criticism that has been levelled at him since his loss to Joyce but he is determined to produce the results that will prove those who have doubted him wrong.

"I need to do what I do, show people why they called me 'Dynamite' in the first place," he added. "It’ll be a devastating performance, I promise you.

"A huge knockout to put myself back on the map."

