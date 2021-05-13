Ronaldo, Gerrard, Scholes: Who are the greatest Man Utd and Liverpool players of all time?
Manchester United vs Liverpool.
A match between two of the most successful clubs in English football.
Despite being crowned champions 39 times between them, the pair haven’t gone head-to-head for the title much in the past few decades.
However, that hasn’t lessened their rivalry.
And tonight, they clash once again.
Man United don’t have too much to play for, in truth. Their loss to Leicester on Tuesday saw Manchester City clinch the Premier League title and a top four finish is already secured for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.
However, it’s a huge match for Liverpool.
Arsenal’s victory over Chelsea has opened the door for a top four finish and Champions League qualification.
Oh, how United would love to end those hopes at Old Trafford tonight.
If we’re truthful, these aren’t vintage Man United or Liverpool sides.
Okay, Jurgen Klopp’s side may have been the best side in Europe in the last couple of campaigns but they’ve struggled massively this season.
Read More: Latest Liverpool transfer rumours, news, gossip and more
As for United, they may be in the Europa League final and set to finish second in the Premier League but they’re a long way off challenging at the very top with Manchester City.
Therefore, we’ve decided to look at the history of both of these sides and some of the incredible players that have represented them.
We turned to Ranker.com, a ranking website that allows fans to upvote and downvote to form a ranking on certain categories.
And we’ve dug out the top 20 players of all time that have played for Manchester United and Liverpool.
First up, Manchester United.
Man United’s top 20 players of all time as voted by fans
20. Patrice Evra
19. Gary Neville
18. Jaap Stam
17. Robin van Persie
16. Ole Gunnar Solskajer
15. Roy Keane
14. Rio Ferdinand
13. David de Gea
12. Ryan Giggs
11. Ruud van Nistelrooy
10. Bobby Charlton
9. Peter Schmeichel
8. Wayne Rooney
7. Eric Cantona
6. Nemanja Matic
5. Edwin van der Sar
4. David Beckham
3. George Best
2. Cristiano Ronaldo
1. Paul Scholes
So, Paul Scholes takes the No.1 spot ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo. We can only assume United fans are basing that on Ronaldo’s United career, rather than his overall career.
George Best comes in at third, making up a very strong podium.
It’s rather incredible to see Nemanja Matic in sixth, ahead of Eric Cantona (7th), Wayne Rooney (8th) and Bobby Charlton (10th). Who voted for that!?
Ryan Giggs has to settle for 12th place, with Roy Keane in 15th ahead of the current manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, in 16th.
Liverpool’s top 20 players of all time as voted by fans
20. Ronnie Whelan
19. Bob Paisley
18. Billy Liddell
17. Ray Kennedy
16. Ian Callaghan
15. Roberto Firmino
14. Steve McManaman
13. Sadio Mane
12. Robbie Fowler
11. Alan Hansen
10. Jamie Carragher
9. Xabi Alonso
8. Ray Clemence
7. John Barnes
6. Virgil van Dijk
5. Graeme Souness
4. Kevin Keegan
3. Ian Rush
2. Kenny Dalglish
1. Steven Gerrard
While Scholes took the top spot for Man United, Steven Gerrard does likewise for Liverpool. He beat legendary Kenny Dalglish to No.1, while Ian Rush, Kevin Keegan and Graeme Souness making up a stellar top five.
Current centre-back, Virgil van Dijk, finds himself in sixth, ahead of John Barnes and goalkeeper Ray Clemence.
Xabi Alonso and Jamie Carragher make up the top 10.
There’s no Mohamed Salah but current forwards Sadio Mane (13th) and Roberto Firmino (15th) make the top 20.News Now - Sport News