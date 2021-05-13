Manchester United vs Liverpool.

A match between two of the most successful clubs in English football.

Despite being crowned champions 39 times between them, the pair haven’t gone head-to-head for the title much in the past few decades.

However, that hasn’t lessened their rivalry.

And tonight, they clash once again.

Man United don’t have too much to play for, in truth. Their loss to Leicester on Tuesday saw Manchester City clinch the Premier League title and a top four finish is already secured for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

However, it’s a huge match for Liverpool.

Arsenal’s victory over Chelsea has opened the door for a top four finish and Champions League qualification.

Oh, how United would love to end those hopes at Old Trafford tonight.

If we’re truthful, these aren’t vintage Man United or Liverpool sides.

Okay, Jurgen Klopp’s side may have been the best side in Europe in the last couple of campaigns but they’ve struggled massively this season.

As for United, they may be in the Europa League final and set to finish second in the Premier League but they’re a long way off challenging at the very top with Manchester City.

Therefore, we’ve decided to look at the history of both of these sides and some of the incredible players that have represented them.

We turned to Ranker.com, a ranking website that allows fans to upvote and downvote to form a ranking on certain categories.

And we’ve dug out the top 20 players of all time that have played for Manchester United and Liverpool.

First up, Manchester United.

Man United’s top 20 players of all time as voted by fans

20. Patrice Evra

19. Gary Neville

18. Jaap Stam

17. Robin van Persie

16. Ole Gunnar Solskajer

15. Roy Keane

14. Rio Ferdinand

13. David de Gea

12. Ryan Giggs

11. Ruud van Nistelrooy

10. Bobby Charlton

9. Peter Schmeichel

8. Wayne Rooney

7. Eric Cantona

6. Nemanja Matic

5. Edwin van der Sar

4. David Beckham

3. George Best

2. Cristiano Ronaldo

1. Paul Scholes

So, Paul Scholes takes the No.1 spot ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo. We can only assume United fans are basing that on Ronaldo’s United career, rather than his overall career.

George Best comes in at third, making up a very strong podium.

It’s rather incredible to see Nemanja Matic in sixth, ahead of Eric Cantona (7th), Wayne Rooney (8th) and Bobby Charlton (10th). Who voted for that!?

Ryan Giggs has to settle for 12th place, with Roy Keane in 15th ahead of the current manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, in 16th.

Liverpool’s top 20 players of all time as voted by fans

20. Ronnie Whelan

19. Bob Paisley

18. Billy Liddell

17. Ray Kennedy

16. Ian Callaghan

15. Roberto Firmino

14. Steve McManaman

13. Sadio Mane

12. Robbie Fowler

11. Alan Hansen

10. Jamie Carragher

9. Xabi Alonso

8. Ray Clemence

7. John Barnes

6. Virgil van Dijk

5. Graeme Souness

4. Kevin Keegan

3. Ian Rush

2. Kenny Dalglish

1. Steven Gerrard

While Scholes took the top spot for Man United, Steven Gerrard does likewise for Liverpool. He beat legendary Kenny Dalglish to No.1, while Ian Rush, Kevin Keegan and Graeme Souness making up a stellar top five.

Current centre-back, Virgil van Dijk, finds himself in sixth, ahead of John Barnes and goalkeeper Ray Clemence.

Xabi Alonso and Jamie Carragher make up the top 10.

There’s no Mohamed Salah but current forwards Sadio Mane (13th) and Roberto Firmino (15th) make the top 20.

