Leeds latest news: Marcelo Bielsa a target for Tottenham Hotspur

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa is a target for Tottenham Hotspur as they look to replace Jose Mourinho, according to Football Insider.

What's the latest Leeds United news?

Although a report in the print edition of last week's Sunday Sun suggested the Argentine was close to extending his stay at Elland Road by another year, as well as the fact Bielsa has talked about his respect for the club, Spurs aren't thought to be likely to be put off.

Indeed, they are still expected to at least sound him out given, as it stands, he will be out of contract at the end of the season.

What managers have Leeds been linked with?

Presumably, the ideal situation would be to keep Bielsa and, while the aforementioned reports would suggest that is likely, Leeds have been linked with potential replacements should he leave.

Back in March, The Transfer Window Podcast revealed former Juventus manager Max Allegri had been approached, while the likes of Steven Gerrard and Paul Fonseca have also been linked.

What has Bielsa said about his future?

Speaking to Sky Sports in April, Bielsa thanked owner Andrea Radrizzani for saying he'd like him to continue in his role as manager, with the same publication revealing there had been initial talks.

"Any reference to this subject, I prefer to make after the competition has finished," he said.

"I appreciate the words of the owner with regards to my continuity, but I agree with what he said about Leeds being prestigious above any others.

"Due to the solidness of this organisation, they have the facility to make correct decisions."

How much do Leeds pay Bielsa?

In September (after Bielsa signed a new one-year contract), The Athletic revealed their 12-month agreement was worth around £6m.

Indeed, former Spurs boss Jose Mourinho was believed (via ESPN) to earning around £15m-per-season so, theoretically, the North London side may be able to offer him more money.

Still, Bielsa has built a strong emotional connection with Leeds United and the idea he would suddenly trade that in order to move to a bigger (at least in a current sense) club wouldn't exactly be in keeping with the rest of his managerial career.

What has Andrea Radrizzani said about Bielsa's future?

Speaking to L'Equipe in April, Radrizzani revealed he did want to keep Bielsa, though admitted the future of the club was bigger than any one individual.

"Once again, we are very happy with him and we hope to extend him," he said (via Sky Sports).

"But you also have to understand that Leeds United is bigger than Marcelo Bielsa.

"If one day, for whatever reason, we had to split up with Marcelo, that wouldn't change our goal, which is one day to put Leeds back to where they were, so that they can once again play in the Champions (League)."

