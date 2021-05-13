YouTube vs TikTok boxing

YouTube and TikTok stars will clash on June 12 in what is being dubbed as the ‘Battle of the Platforms’.

There are several social media influencers fighting on the card as six confirmed fights are taking place.

It will be a great spectacle - even for the neutrals - and people who enjoy both YouTube and TikTok content have the chance to see some of their favourite stars in action; Tayler Holder, Deji and AnEsonGib are just a few.

It’s not the first time influencers have stepped inside the boxing ring; the likes of KSI, Logan Paul, Jake Paul and Joe Weller have all fought in the past and the events continue to generate huge audiences.

Where is the event taking place?

With June 12 fast approaching, it has been announced that the event will be taking place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

With the majority of fighters on the card being American, it makes sense to host the event in the US. You can attend the event in person or via the pay-per-view service that is streaming the event.

This is a great location for the boxing event, and it has held many great events in the past so those fighting in the ‘Battle of the Platforms’ should realise how big a moment this is for them.

Those who are British, like Deji and Aneson Gib, might not get the greatest reception and this could be something that sways the fight, especially if its even.

The huge following it has gained from fans of the influencers has seen huge boxing promoters like Eddie Hearn get involved, while Sky Sports and DAZN have also been involved in showcasing the events.

Each entertainer will be going through the paces in their training camps in the build up to early June and hoping they can come out on top against their opponents.

